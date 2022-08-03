BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New-look Dacia Duster Commercial priced from £13,995
UP NEXT
Subs exclusive: How the cost of living crisis is affecting car buying

New-look Dacia Duster Commercial priced from £13,995

Van version of the rugged Dacia Duster SUV gets Romanian marque's new branding and goes up in price
charlie_martin_headshot
News
2 mins read
3 August 2022

The Dacia Duster Commercial has been updated with a new fascia, bringing it into line with the rest of the Romanian brand’s models.

The new brand identity swaps the conventional grille for a smoother surface featuring a new logo with an interlocking ‘D’ and ‘C’. Where the previous grille had a chrome surround, the new version gets white-striped panelling.

At the rear, the shield-style Dacia badge is gone, replaced by script spelling out the brand’s name, and the ‘Duster’ badging is completely omitted. The red panelling on the rear lights has also been replaced with flat-black plastic.

Related articles

As with many vehicles from mainstream manufacturers at the moment, prices have increased across the Duster Commercial range. The entry-level model now costs £13,995 (excluding VAT), £1200 more than before. 

Rising raw-material costs, soaring energy prices and supply-chain obstacles have forced manufacturers to raise list prices in a bid to preserve margins. 

Despite the increase in cost, the Duster Commercial remains one of the most affordable 4x4 commercial SUVs available, at less than half the price of the Toyota Land Cruiser Commercial.

The Suzuki Jimny Commercial rival is fundamentally unchanged elsewhere: there's still a large load bed (instead of the regular version’s rear seats) and a maximum payload of up to 503kg.

The engine line-up also remains the same, comprising 88bhp and 148bhp petrol units and a 113bhp diesel that can be had with four-wheel drive. A dual-clutch automatic gearbox is also available.

Two trims are available, dubbed Essential and Expression. The former comes with the Y-shaped LED daytime running lights, steel wheels and a DAB radio, among other items. Expression adds an 8.0in infotainment touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as a leather steering wheel and upgraded interior upholstery.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

Vauxhall Astra GS Line front action
Vauxhall Astra 2022 UK review
Vauxhall Astra 2022 UK review
kia ev6 gt 2022 001 tracking front
Kia EV6 GT
Kia EV6 GT
citroen C5 X hybrid tracking front
This range-topping PHEV is a hair shy of £40k, but entry-level cars are less than £28k
Citroen C5 X PHEV review
Citroen C5 X PHEV review
cupra born e boost 202 001 cornering front
This variant of the Born has the biggest battery (77kWh usable) and the longest range
Cupra Born 77kWh e-Boost 2022 UK review
Cupra Born 77kWh e-Boost 2022 UK review
aston martin dbx707 2022 001 tracming front
Aston Martin DBX 707 2022 UK review
Aston Martin DBX 707 2022 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Dacia Duster 2018 road test review hero front

Dacia Duster

Romania’s value champion compact crossover enters a second model generation. It still might not be as refined as other SUVs, but the Duster is very much in a class of its own

Read our review
Back to top

Deliveries of the updated Duster Commercial will begin in the final quarter of 2022.

Car Review
Dacia Duster
Dacia Duster 2018 road test review hero front
Read our full road test review
Read more

Dacia hasn't yet revealed plans to offer commercial versions of its other vehicles, the Sandero hatchback and Jogger MPV.

The Jogger, which shares its underpinnings with the Sandero Stepway hatchback, isn't compliant with N1 homologation rules for light goods vehicles.

Used cars for sale

Dacia Duster 1.6 SCe Prestige Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£13,399
31,675miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Dacia Duster 1.6 SCe Prestige Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£14,499
13,185miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Dacia Duster 1.3 TCe Comfort Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£14,495
5,087miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Dacia Duster 1.5 Blue DCi Comfort Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£13,936
19,189miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Dacia DUSTER 1.6 SCe Prestige 4WD Selectable Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£13,999
33,348miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Dacia DUSTER 1.3 Tce 130 Comfort 5Dr
2019
£13,999
20,983miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Dacia DUSTER 1.5 DCi Ambiance Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£8,970
43,125miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Dacia Duster 1.3 TCe Comfort Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£13,495
15,571miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Dacia Duster 1.6 SCe Essential Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£10,500
44,266miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

Vauxhall Astra GS Line front action
Vauxhall Astra 2022 UK review
Vauxhall Astra 2022 UK review
kia ev6 gt 2022 001 tracking front
Kia EV6 GT
Kia EV6 GT
citroen C5 X hybrid tracking front
This range-topping PHEV is a hair shy of £40k, but entry-level cars are less than £28k
Citroen C5 X PHEV review
Citroen C5 X PHEV review
cupra born e boost 202 001 cornering front
This variant of the Born has the biggest battery (77kWh usable) and the longest range
Cupra Born 77kWh e-Boost 2022 UK review
Cupra Born 77kWh e-Boost 2022 UK review
aston martin dbx707 2022 001 tracming front
Aston Martin DBX 707 2022 UK review
Aston Martin DBX 707 2022 UK review

View all latest drives