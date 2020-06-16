New Lexus IS features fresh styling, new tech and enhanced chassis

Lexus has officially revealed its 2021 IS as an extensively updated version of today's compact executive saloon.
The BMW 3 Series rival will now only be sold in the US, Japan and other Asian markets, with no European or UK debut on the cards. Lexus UK claims the newer and larger ES saloon outsells the IS by two to one, while 80% of the brand's European sales are of SUVs.
The new IS features an exterior redesign inspired by the look of the ES. It's 30mm longer and 30mm wider than its predecessor, with extended wheel arches to accommodate bigger 19in wheel options.
Lexus claims the widened and lowered stance "nods to the inherently high level of driving performance the IS possesses", while additional styling lines aim to enhance visual aggression. F-Sport models feature a unique version of the car's 3D spindle grille, using a mesh pattern and adding a lower air intake.
New triple-beam LED headlights are available, sitting inside redesigned clusters, while a sloping rear quarter pillar and lowered rear deck join a new "blade-style" light bar that extends the full width of the tailgate. Five new paint colours also feature.
The interior layout will be familiar to drivers of current Lexus models, but the technology has been updated in the new IS. Base models feature a new 8.0in infotainment touchscreen that has been moved 3.0in closer to the driver, while models with navigation feature a 10.3in touchscreen. Both now feature Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Amazon Alexa integration as standard.
The Mark Levinson sound system is also improved to feature 17 speakers and a total output of 1800 watts. Safety assistance technology is also boosted, with a raft of new features bringing it into line with the class standard. A new augmented-reality smartphone app also allows you to interact with the car in multiple ways.
lemming
Shame...
I had an IS for a company car for a few years. Felt like it would last forever, good handling, very refined, quite quick when required (CVT thing never bothered me). Infotainment system rubbish but I forgave this for all the other good things. Real shame...
martin_66
Errrr.......why?
If this car isn't coming to the UK, why is a story about if featured on a UK car website?
Completely irrelevant.
lemming
To let me know there won't be
To let me know there won't be a replacement.
I'm on the lookout for a premium car of this size. Ah well - it'll probably be a 3 series then...
aatbloke
martin_66 wrote:
Because it's of interest to automobile enthusiasts, irrespectove of where it's sold.
aatbloke
aatbloke wrote:
*irrespective
martin_66
Not really
It is only of interest to people like Lemming who might be interested in buying a new IS. If he is really that interested though, he could always ring the salesman at the local Lexus dealer.
Why would anybody else who is not interested in buying a Lexus care?
artill
Its a shame its not coming
Its a shame its not coming here, but they are correct that people (sadly) just want SUVs, and most IS models around the world still come with a 3.5V6, as i imagine the next one will. I wonder if they will even bother with a hybrid as outside of Europe no one really wants or needs one.
Peter Cavellini
Import?
What countries do they sell it and, drive on the same side of the road?, cost you though!
mpls
argument about the ES
argument about the ES outselling IS is false, of course a new model would outsell a var that has bsically been out since 2013, that was designed back in 2010
abkq
How times change.The IS was
