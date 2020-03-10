New Jaguar F-Pace facelift seen alongside current SUV

Jaguar's largest current model, the F-Pace SUV, is set to benefit from a round of upgrades in the coming months - and a prototype has been spotted parked next to the current model.

Although still in disguise, visual changes to the 2021 F-Pace are more clearly visible in these images than they were previously. The most notable differences are visible at the front, where the Audi Q5 rival looks to feature a bonnet with chunkier, more pronounced styling lines, joined by redesigned LED headlamps and what appears to be an altered grille and lower intake shape.

At the rear, the prototype is hiding what looks like an altered tail-light design, though it remains unclear how different the new units will be for the outgoing car. It’s also up for debate whether or not the new exhaust design - with slim oval tips and protruding ‘bumps’ that surround the pipes themselves - will be retained for production.

As with the recently revised Jaguar XE, the bulk of the investment into the F-Pace's redesign will be focused on the interior, with a boost in perceived quality and technology.

The latter, acknowledged by many to be a weak point in the current model when compared with its German opposition, will be adapted from systems that were first seen in the I-Pace. It means we can expect a dual screen centre stack with slick display-clad rotary dials, combined with a larger, crisper infotainment screen and digital instruments.

A new steering wheel design will also feature, while we can expect the rotary gear selector to be dropped in favour of a more conventional shape.