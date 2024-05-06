New hot Alfa Giulia Quadrifoglio to focus on driver engagement

The next Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio will arrive in 2026 as the firm’s most potent car to date, with power outputs nudging 1000bhp and onboard artificial intelligence that is able to tweak handling characteristics on the fly.

The next Giulia will be underpinned by parent company Stellantis’s new STLA Large platform. The structure is said to be “BEV-native”, but it can also host combustion and hybrid powertrains, like the platform Alfa Romeo is using for the new Junior crossover it has just revealed.

Stellantis boasts of the Large platform’s game-changing potential, claiming its quickest cars will hit 62mph from rest in around 2.0sec.

They will be fitted with 118kWh battery packs, giving range figures of around 500 miles. Alfa CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato previously said the new Giulia Quadrifoglio would offer “around 1000hp” (986bhp), which is a marked rise compared with its most powerful saloon thus far, the 533bhp GTAm.

The Dodge Charger Daytona, the STLA Large platform’s debut model, gives clues to what cooking versions of the Giulia – which is expected to be a close relation – could offer.

It uses an electric motor on each axle, combining for 496bhp in the entry-level R/T car and 670bhp in the range-topping Scat Pack. Its 93.9kWh battery pack can be recharged from 20-80% in a claimed 27 minutes, at rates of up to 183kW.

Imparato said this will be reduced to “within 18 minutes” for the Giulia, whose electricals run at 800V rather than the 400V in the Charger Daytona.

Alfa has committed to “100% zero-emission sales in 2027”, but it’s possible that, due to the watering down of Euro 7 emissions legislation, the next Giulia could also offer a combustion engine.

Speaking last September, a month before Euro 7 was softened, product chief Daniel Guzzafame said the brand’s EV-only transition would depend on the legislation.