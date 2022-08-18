Dodge Charger Daytona SRT revealed as brand's first EV

Dodge has revealed a pre-production version of the new Charger Daytona SRT as its first performance EV.

Dubbed "the future of electrified muscle", it will be available from late 2024, positioned as a rival to the electric Chevrolet Camaro, due in 2026.

It was shown on Dodge's social media accounts sporting a design very similar to the concept first shown in August 2022.

This means it retains carbonfibre intakes and an illuminated front grille, a bonnet-width front light bar and Dodge's triangular Fratzog logo, which returns for the first time since 1976 to represent the firm's electric future.

It also sports brand new alloy-wheel designs and door handles that sit flush with the bodywork, as on the concept.

The concept features a new propulsion system called Banshee, which raises the “pinnacle of performance” compared with its other performance lines of Hemi, Hellcat and Redeye.

Its 800V powertrain has been partnered with four-wheel drive, meaning the concept is claimed to be faster than the Hellcat in “all key performance measures”.

While no in-depth power or performance details have been revealed, Dodge says the concept is inspired by the Charger Daytona, which, in 1970, was the first Nascar competitor to break 200mph.