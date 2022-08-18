Dodge Charger Daytona SRT revealed as brand's first EV

Dodge has revealed a pre-production version of the new Charger Daytona SRT as its first performance EV.
Dubbed "the future of electrified muscle", it will be available from late 2024, positioned as a rival to the electric Chevrolet Camaro, due in 2026.
It was shown on Dodge's social media accounts sporting a design very similar to the concept first shown in August 2022.
This means it retains carbonfibre intakes and an illuminated front grille, a bonnet-width front light bar and Dodge's triangular Fratzog logo, which returns for the first time since 1976 to represent the firm's electric future.
It also sports brand new alloy-wheel designs and door handles that sit flush with the bodywork, as on the concept.
The concept features a new propulsion system called Banshee, which raises the “pinnacle of performance” compared with its other performance lines of Hemi, Hellcat and Redeye.
Its 800V powertrain has been partnered with four-wheel drive, meaning the concept is claimed to be faster than the Hellcat in “all key performance measures”.
While no in-depth power or performance details have been revealed, Dodge says the concept is inspired by the Charger Daytona, which, in 1970, was the first Nascar competitor to break 200mph.
A Dodge charger without a V8, not as bad as calling an electric SUV, Mustang...
If they slap a few "Trump" stickers on it, it's sell like hot cakes.
Hot DAMN!
Looks great, and i am sure will be very fast. Will it be good value like the current Challenger and Charger? And will it come here? If we must have EVs, something that has fun at its heart has to be a good thing....