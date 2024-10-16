The new Honda Prelude has been spied testing for the first time – while the hybrid sports coupé's project leader has refused to rule out that it could offer a manual-style transmission.

Honda will revive the long-running model after a gap of more than 20 years, with the new version due to go on sale in 2026.

It's based on the Civic and is set to serve as a halo product for the Japanese manufacturer's electrified technologies, using a 2.0-litre hybrid powertrain.

Already revealed as a show car, the Prelude has now been spied testing in the German countryside. Although it's covered in a camouflage wrap, it's clear that the styling of the show car will be carried through to production.

While Honda has been coy on technical details about the Prelude, there have been reports in the Japanese and Australian media that in order to meet the car’s sporty brief, it's planning to fit a manual gearbox – or at least a system that replicates a manual.

Project lead Tomoyuki Yamagami said that “the joy of driving is a top priority for us" and "when you're in charge of developing the Prelude, you understand everyone has a lot of expectations of a coupé".

Asked by Autocar about the manual gearbox reports, he said: “It’s very hard to answer that. Let me say that I own three cars and two of them have a manual transmission: one is an Accord Type R, the other a 997 [Porsche 911], because I'm a big fan of manuals.

“I really love manual vehicles, and I can only say that it would be something I’d like [for the Prelude]. With a manual transmission, it would be a very fun vehicle to be with.”

Honda has previously offered a manual gearbox on Civic and Insight hybrids, but it would be complex to install on the firm's current e:HEV hybrid system.

Instead of having the petrol engine driving the wheels while being assisted by a small electric motor, this uses only the motor for propulsion, with the engine acting as a generator to charge the battery.