New Ford Puma: ST performance flagship on the cards

Ford is mulling an ST version of its new Puma SUV as the range’s flagship sporting model.

Ford global development boss Hau Thai-Tang said the Puma “would be a good place for us to look” in expanding the ST range beyond the Fiesta and Focus in Europe.

Thai-Tang stopped short of confirming the model for production, but it is understood that the project is set to be given the green light, with the Puma ST sharing its key running gear, including a 197bhp 1.5-litre three-cylinder turbo engine, with the Fiesta ST. Early development mules have already been seen testing at the Nürburgring.

An ST version of the Puma (as rendered below by Autocar) would be unlikely to vary drastically from the ST Line version of the car, which was revealed back in April. But we can expect a bespoke chassis setup, possibly including an optional limited-slip differential, selectable drive modes and a launch control function.