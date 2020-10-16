BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New Ford Mustang Mach 1 packs 454bhp, costs £55,185
UP NEXT
Report: Mini to go all-electric from 2030

New Ford Mustang Mach 1 packs 454bhp, costs £55,185

Modern incarnation of 1969 Mach 1 features retro-inspired styling and Shelby engine components
Felix Page Autocar writer
News
3 mins read
15 March 2021

The new Mustang Mach 1, marked out by its uprated V8, bespoke styling and track-focused chassis set-up, has gone on sale in the UK from £55,185, ahead of deliveries in summer.

Ford claims the Mach 1 is "the fastest production Mustang around a track ever offered to customers in Europe". The new addition bridges the gap between the standard Mustang and the high-performance GT500 tuned by US outfit Shelby, essentially replacing the GT350, which bowed out of production last year. The Mustang range is now V8-only in Europe, following the recent withdrawal of the entry-level 2.3-litre Ecoboost option

As with previous Mach 1 Mustangs - none of which have been sold here - the latest iteration is set apart from the standard car with a performance-oriented bodywork package, the most obvious element of which is its bespoke ‘shark-nosed’ front end, which has been designed for optimum aerodynamic efficiency and features a unique 3D grille, mock retro-style light designs and new air intakes. Together with an extended underbody chassis tray, the improvements mean the Mach 1 offers 22% more downforce than a Mustang GT with the Performance Pack.

Low-gloss trim elements, including the mirror caps, spoiler and badges, are said to “provide a premium look”, and a bespoke set of 19in, five-spoke aluminium wheels are inspired by the Magnum 500 items worn by the original Mach 1. 

The Mustang Mach 1 makes 454bhp and 390lb ft from an uprated version of the Mustang’s 5.0-litre V8, with subtle increases coming courtesy of an intake manifold, oil cooler and oil filter adapter borrowed from the Shelby GT350. 

Performance figures have yet to be confirmed, but the aerodynamic and mechanical tweaks mean the Mach 1 is likely to comfortably beat the standard car’s 4.3sec 0-62mph time and 155mph top speed. 

As standard, the Mach 1 sends its power to the rear axle by way of a six-speed manual gearbox - also a Shelby item - which has been equipped with rev-matching, and is mated to the twin-disc clutch and short-throw gearstick from the Mustang GT. A 10-speed automatic gearbox is available for a premium of £2000.

An optional Handling Package, available only with manual cars, brings a larger front splitter, reshaped front wheel lip mouldings, a Gurney flap and tyre spats from the Shelby GT500 - helping to increase downforce by an additional 128% over the Mustang GT. The wheels are wider, too, up from 9.5in to 10.5in at the front and 10in to 11in at the rear. 

Additional upgrades include a pair of side-mounted heat exchangers to keep the engine and gearbox oil cool on track, a stiffer steering shaft, newly calibrated power steering, performance-biased Michelin PS4 tyres and stiffer rear subframe bushings. 

The interior is largely identical to that of the standard car, save for aluminium trim accents, new door sill plates, a white ‘cue ball’ shift knob and engraved badging throughout. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

1 Volkswagen ID 4 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Volkswagen ID 4 1st Edition Pro Performance 2021 UK review

porsche 911 targa 2021 338

Porsche 911 Targa 4S Heritage Edition 2021 UK review

1 Ford Mustang Mach E 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Ford Mustang Mach-E RWD 2021 UK review

1 Volkswagen Golf R 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Volkswagen Golf R 2021 UK review

1 Jaguar E Pace P300e 2021 uk first drive review hero front

Jaguar E-Pace P300e 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Ford Mustang V8 Fastback

Ford Mustang

The Ford Mustang is available in the UK in right-hand drive for the first time, but does the rest of this American muscle car fit the UK car scene?

Read our review
Back to top

Buyers opting for the optional Appearance Package can have their car painted in a bespoke shade, ‘Fighter Jet Grey’, and can specify reflective bonnet and side stripes in red, white or orange. Standard colours include Race Red, Grabber Yellow and Twister Orange. 

READ MORE

Ford Mustang goes V8-only as 2.3-litre Ecoboost option axed

Nearly new buying guide: Ford Mustang

New Mustang to go four-wheel drive with hybrid V8​

Used cars for sale

 Ford Mustang 2.3 Ecoboost 2dr Auto
2018
£29,500
20,495miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Ford Mustang 5.0 V8 Gt 2dr
2018
£31,000
28,247miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View details
Ford Mustang 2.3 Ecoboost 2dr
2020
£33,900
10miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View details
Ford Mustang 2.3 Ecoboost 2dr Auto
2020
£37,995
1,199miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Ford Mustang 5.0 V8 Gt 2dr Auto
2018
£38,999
4,338miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Ford Mustang 5.0 V8 Gt 2dr Auto
2018
£39,500
5,598miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Ford Mustang 5.0 V8 Gt 2dr Auto
2019
£39,590
7,779miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Ford Mustang 5.0 V8 Gt 2dr Auto
2019
£39,650
2,498miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Ford Mustang 5.0 V8 Gt 2dr Auto
2019
£40,624
3,656miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
13
Add a comment…
289 15 March 2021

IMO, the Bullitt edition still looks better.

NoPasaran 17 October 2020

Maybe in UK it is not castrated...

...but in Europe the Mach 1 will have 460PS (not 487PS as in US) and 529Nm, not 569Nm. So, same output figures as Bullitt.

scrap 18 October 2020

NoPasaran wrote:

NoPasaran wrote:

...but in Europe the Mach 1 will have 460PS (not 487PS as in US) and 529Nm, not 569Nm. So, same output figures as Bullitt.

 

Ha! You think UK will now start setting its own regulations for cars? Lol.

Crackpot 16 October 2020

GT350

It's a pitty they didn't send us the GT350 with the flat-plane crankshaft engine.

scrap 16 October 2020

Crackpot wrote:

Crackpot wrote:

It's a pitty they didn't send us the GT350 with the flat-plane crankshaft engine.

 

Yes that was a very serious piece of kit, like Ford's GT3. This one seems more akin to the Bullit special edition to me - very nice for sure, but not as hardcore.

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

1 Volkswagen ID 4 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Volkswagen ID 4 1st Edition Pro Performance 2021 UK review

porsche 911 targa 2021 338

Porsche 911 Targa 4S Heritage Edition 2021 UK review

1 Ford Mustang Mach E 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Ford Mustang Mach-E RWD 2021 UK review

1 Volkswagen Golf R 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Volkswagen Golf R 2021 UK review

1 Jaguar E Pace P300e 2021 uk first drive review hero front

Jaguar E-Pace P300e 2021 UK review

View all latest drives