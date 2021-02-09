New Ferrari Purosangue SUV makes first outing in production form

Ferrari is preparing to enter the performance SUV ring in 2022 – and prototypes have finally started testing with production-spec bodywork instead of specially adapted Maserati Levante shells.

The final design remains heavily obscured by thick cladding and camouflage, but this test car clearly shows how different Ferrari's SUV will be from the Maserati. Importantly, a heavily raked roofline hints at a coupé-SUV positioning, rather than a conventional straight-backed silhouette, which would line the Purosangue up as a direct rival to the Porsche Cayenne Coupé.

Short overhangs and a long, low bonnet are among its other defining characteristics, hinting at a maintained focus on big power and keen handling for Maranello's first SUV.

Importantly, the low leading edge of the bonnet hints at an engine that has been pushed further back into the chassis for improved weight distribution, in a front mid-engined set-up reminiscent of the lower-slung 812 Superfast grand tourer.

Due in 2022 and being developed under the codename Purosangue, which translates from Italian as ‘thoroughbred’, the new Ferrari promises to be like no other performance or ultra-luxury SUV on the market, thanks to different positioning from the likes of the Aston Martin DBX, Bentley Bentayga, Lamborghini Urus and Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

The SUV, also known internally as 175, is one of 15 new Ferraris announced last year and set to be launched by 2023. They will be built off two bespoke architectures giving two distinct model lines, one for mid-engined supercars, such as the imminent F8 Tributo, and the other for front-mid-engined GT-style cars, including the new SUV.

“I’m convinced on this car and the technical concept,” Ferrari’s chief technical officer, Michael Leiters, told Autocar. “I think we’ve found a concept and a package which is on one side a real SUV and will convince SUV customers to buy it, but on the other side there’s a huge differentiation of concept to existing SUVs.”