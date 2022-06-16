Ferrari line-up to be 60% electrified by 2026

Ferrari will launch 15 new cars between 2023 and 2026, among which will be its first pure EV, a new range-topping 'Supercar' model and several additions to the ultra-exclusive Icona series.

Details of Ferrari's upcoming product roadmap were announced today as part of its Capital Markets Day investor presentation, during which bosses spoke about the transition to electrification but were adamant about the continued role of combustion powertrains.

There will be "three powertrains with distinctive driving emotions". Across the brand's portfolio by 2026, 40% of the cars will be pure combustion and 60% will be electrified - either purely or hybridised.

The firm currently has four model lines in series production – the Ferrari Roma, Ferrari 812 Superfast, Ferrari 296 GTB and Ferrari SF90 – already making for a 50:50 mix between pure-combustion and hybrid models.

However, the ramp-up of electrification in the coming years, with a view to ultimately becoming carbon neutral by 2030, will not come at the expense of continued combustion engine development. Even in 2030, pure-combustion models will still account for 20% of all models sold.

It is possible that the firm's pure-combustion engines will continue to find a home in the limited-run Icona series models – in the vein of the recently revealed SP3 Daytona – which together with the upcoming 'Supercar' model will account for less than 5% of the firm's total output by 2026.

However, the company has confirmed that the long-awaited Purosangue SUV (which will make up less than 20% of Ferrari sales) will arrive in September - initially in non-electrified V12 form.

"Ferrari will continue to push the internal combustion engine evolution and, with the support of partners, will develop solutions in energy efficiency and alternative fuels to build on an essential part of the company's heritage", the firm said.