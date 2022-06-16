Ferrari line-up to be 60% electrified by 2026

Ferrari will launch 15 new cars between 2023 and 2026, among which will be its first pure EV, a new range-topping 'Supercar' model and several additions to the ultra-exclusive Icona series.
Details of Ferrari's upcoming product roadmap were announced today as part of its Capital Markets Day investor presentation, during which bosses spoke about the transition to electrification but were adamant about the continued role of combustion powertrains.
There will be "three powertrains with distinctive driving emotions". Across the brand's portfolio by 2026, 40% of the cars will be pure combustion and 60% will be electrified - either purely or hybridised.
The firm currently has four model lines in series production – the Ferrari Roma, Ferrari 812 Superfast, Ferrari 296 GTB and Ferrari SF90 – already making for a 50:50 mix between pure-combustion and hybrid models.
However, the ramp-up of electrification in the coming years, with a view to ultimately becoming carbon neutral by 2030, will not come at the expense of continued combustion engine development. Even in 2030, pure-combustion models will still account for 20% of all models sold.
It is possible that the firm's pure-combustion engines will continue to find a home in the limited-run Icona series models – in the vein of the recently revealed SP3 Daytona – which together with the upcoming 'Supercar' model will account for less than 5% of the firm's total output by 2026.
However, the company has confirmed that the long-awaited Purosangue SUV (which will make up less than 20% of Ferrari sales) will arrive in September - initially in non-electrified V12 form.
"Ferrari will continue to push the internal combustion engine evolution and, with the support of partners, will develop solutions in energy efficiency and alternative fuels to build on an essential part of the company's heritage", the firm said.
I recalll that some reviews of the new 296 said that although the car is great to drive it would be even better without all the EV tech, which adds weight.
Further, new ICE Ferraris have been getting more expensive and adding all the EV tech will increase prices even more.
Finally, it's going to be real fun and games to keep all these high-performance hybrids on the road after they get past five years of age. A few reviews of the new McLaren Artura have noted that the terms of the manafacurer warranty are a little mean (75,000 km mileage limit, etc.).
First, let's get the humour out of they way, let's hope there V12,V8's are more reliable than there F1 engines!, Ferrari IMHO are building some nice looking cars just now as mentioned in the article, EV tech in a Ferrari?, well, it has to happen because others will perfect it, and that's revenue affecting for Ferrari, yes it would be nice if a Co2 friendly Fuel was developed enabling Ferrari and other brands to still use ICE power in the Cars, still have that sound of multi- cylinder engines instead of synthetic noise pumped into the interior, I'd be more interested in Ferrari ideas of motive power source than the clinical,soulless plug n' play development.