New Ferrari Omologata revealed as one-off V12 supercar

Ferrari has revealed the Omologata as a one-off, 812 Superfast-based special designed to celebrate the firm's long history of GT cars.

The coachbuilt machine is the 10th one-off based on a V12 platform created by the Italian firm, and was revealed to the public following a shakedown run at the Fiorano test track in Maranello. Commissioned by "a discerning client", Ferrari says the Omologata takes design inspiration from the firm's GT racing cars.

The Omologata took around two years to develop, and Ferrari said it has "unlocked every possible area of freedom from the underlying package of the 812 Superfast", with the windscreen and headlights the only bodywork elements to be carried over. The bodywork is hand-crafted from aluminium, and is said to feature "almost subliminal" detailing.

Ferrari said the design was inspired by its racing heritage, sci-fi and modern architecture, with the intent to "exploit the proportions of the potent, mid-front layout to deliver a very sleek design". The front features a flattened oval grille, emphasised by a contrasting stripe that wraps across the bonnet. The rear of the Omologata features a large spoiler, which Ferrari says adds downforce as well as adding to the sporty appearance. The rear quarter lights and screen have also been removed to add muscle to the back end.

The Omologata is finished in newly developed custom Rosso Magma paint, and features racing-inspired graphics.

Inside, the Omologata features a number of trim elements designed to link to Ferrari's racing cars, including four-point racing harnesses for the blue seats. Metal elements of the dashboard and steering wheel are finished with a crackled paint effect, and a hammered paint finish used in the 250 LM and 250 GTO is used on details such as the inner door handles and badge.

Performance details for the Omologata have not been revealed by Ferrari. The 812 Superfast on which is it based produces 789bhp from its 6.5-litre V12 engine and can crack the 0-62mph sprint in 2.9 seconds.

Ferrari has also disclosed no details on the cost of the one-off special.

