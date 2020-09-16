BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Ferrari Portofino M brings powertrain, chassis and tech upgrades
UP NEXT
Nissan Z Proto previews retro-inspired V6 sports car

Ferrari Portofino M brings powertrain, chassis and tech upgrades

Entry-level Ferrari receives more power from V8, new eight-speed gearbox and claim of better handling
News
2 mins read
16 September 2020

Ferrari's most affordable model, the Portofino, has been upgraded with the introduction of a more powerful, re-engineered M variant. 

The Portofino M (standing for Modificata, used historically by the brand to designate an evolution in performance) includes a host of technical enhancements over the standard model. It’s the first Ferrari to be unveiled purely online and the first to launch since Maranello closed during the Italy’s pandemic lockdown.

Priced from €206,000 (£188,000), the Portofino M is just under £24,000 more expensive than the standard Portofino. Deliveries are due to commence in mid-2021.

Externally, the new model has been lightly redesigned over the standard Portofino. Changes are focused on the front end, with a new bumper design for a “sportier and more aggressive” look. 

Top of the billing of the technical changes to the Aston Martin DB11 Volante rival is the powertrain. Along with the fitment of a particulate filter to meet the upcoming Euro 6d emissions regulations and associated engineering (including a redesigned exhaust) to ensure that this doesn't impact engine sound, the Portofino’s twin-turbocharged 3.9-litre V8 has been boosted from 592bhp to 612bhp.

Just as significant however, is a new eight-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox replacing the old seven-speed unit.

The first eight-speeder in a Ferrari drop-top, the gearbox features a 20%-smaller clutch module and can deliver 35% more torque than the old unit, although the torque output itself is identical. The extra power and eighth ratio means a very slight improvement in the car's 0-62mph time, down from 3.5sec to 3.45sec. There's a more substantial 1.0sec improvement on the 0-124mph time, down to 9.8sec.

The Portofino M also brings in the full five-position manettino driving mode switch from pricier Ferraris, replacing the three-mode item of the standard model. That means it gets a Race mode that, in combination with Ferrari’s Dynamic Enhancer (which subtly uses the brakes to keep slides under control), is said to boost driver involvement. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

Audi SQ7 2020 first drive review - hero front
Audi SQ7 2020 review
Audi S3 Sportback 2020 first drive review - hero front
Audi S3 Sportback 2020 review
Rolls Royce Ghost 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Rolls-Royce Ghost 2020 review
Suzuki Ignis hybrid 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Suzuki Ignis 1.2 Dualjet Hybrid 4WD SZ5 2020 UK review
Mazda MX-5 1.5 R-Sport 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Mazda MX-5 1.5 R-Sport 2020 UK review
View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Ferrari Portofino review hero

Ferrari Portofino

Faster, more agile and perhaps more authentically ‘Ferrari’, but like its predecessor, the Portofino lacks the dynamic sophistication of a great GT car

Read our review
Back to top

Furthermore, new optional features have been made available in the form of more advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and comfort features, such as ventilated and heated seats. 

READ MORE

2020 Ferrari Roma first drive review

Under the skin: How Ferrari electrified the SF90 Stradale

Ferrari ends production of GTC4 Lusso grand tourer

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
3

scrap

16 September 2020

Seems that R would be a more appropriate initial than M, because this sounds like the Roma drivetrain dropped wholesale into the Portofino. Will Ferrari price it as such? Or will it be a similar situation to the first gen Boxster/Cayman, where the hardtop cost more despite the deletion of the expensive folding roof?

Peter Cavellini

16 September 2020

 A couple of hundred grand and a bit, that's all, if you've never owned a Supercar your going to moan about the usual, how much they are, only ponses drive them, well, if your wallet allows, and you like whatever brand you fancy, it's not my business to tell you what to buy, this car looks nice, I like the gunmetal paintwork, so what if it's had a Roma transplant, it'll be faster, in an open top car!

Saucerer

16 September 2020

Same power as the Roma then. Though it's not a surprise really as both the Portofino and Roma are GTs, with one just happening to be an open top version, so it makes sense to offer the same engine range/power. The actual surprise is why Ferrari chose to develop the Roma in the first place rather than just come out with a coupe version of the Portofino.

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

Audi SQ7 2020 first drive review - hero front
Audi SQ7 2020 review
Audi S3 Sportback 2020 first drive review - hero front
Audi S3 Sportback 2020 review
Rolls Royce Ghost 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Rolls-Royce Ghost 2020 review
Suzuki Ignis hybrid 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Suzuki Ignis 1.2 Dualjet Hybrid 4WD SZ5 2020 UK review
Mazda MX-5 1.5 R-Sport 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Mazda MX-5 1.5 R-Sport 2020 UK review
View all latest drives