Toyota launches new heritage division with reproduced Supra parts

Toyota has launched a new GR Heritage Parts Project designed to support owners of its classic models with period-correct, high-quality aftermarket components.

The project will initially produce parts for the iconic A70 Supra, produced from 1986-1993, and its A80 successor, which was on sale until 2002.

The components are available in Japan, North America and Europe, and can be ordered via a new Heritage tab on the firm’s Gazoo Racing website. The firm also says customers will be able to order heritage parts through main dealers, in the same way as parts for newer models.

The company says the products will differ slightly according to region, but parts now available for the A70 Supra include door handles, fuel sender gauges, weatherstrips, badging and propshafts. A80 Supra owners can purchase headlight clusters, door handles and brake boosters.

The new website says: “Gazoo Racing is grateful to old-school Toyota sports cars for laying the cornerstone of the modern-day GR line-up. GR Heritage Parts was set up to reproduce and resell spare parts for old-school Toyota sports cars, ensuring that they can race on for many years to come.”

The GR Heritage Parts Project will be displayed on Toyota’s stand at the Tokyo Auto Salon next week. The company will add further models to its portfolio as the project expands. Other likely candidates to receive aftermarket support include the AE86 Corolla, as well as the Celica and MR2 sports cars.

