The Audi E-tron GT has gained a new entry-level variant priced from £88,555, offering 577bhp and a range of up to 387 miles.
Named the E-tron GT Quattro, it completes the line-up of variants of the electric grand tourer, which was overhauled last year.
Its 97kWh (usable capacity) battery can be recharged at up to 320kW, completing a 10-80% refill in 18 minutes on a suitably powerful connection.
Audi claims this allows drivers to top up the equivalent of 177 miles of electricity in 10 minutes.
The Quattro’s dual-motor powertrain puts out 496bhp in standard operation, but enabling the launch control function temporarily unleashes the full 577bhp, allowing it to complete the 0-62mph sprint in 4.0sec.
Visually, the Quattro is distinguished from the S and RS models by the black finish applied to its Singleframe-style air intakes. These are finished in the main body colour on the other variants.
Inside, it gets black leather bucket seats with eight-way adjustment and a panoramic glass roof.
The first examples will arrive in showrooms this August.
Join the debate
Add your comment
It really doesn't have that much competition at that price, you could get a lower spec Porsche sister car if the it's the badge you're after. Certainly a looker and one of the best BEV's out there at this price point.
Is Audi worried about something?, I saw an ICE one yesterday and it still looked great too!