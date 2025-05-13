The Audi E-tron GT has gained a new entry-level variant priced from £88,555, offering 577bhp and a range of up to 387 miles.

Named the E-tron GT Quattro, it completes the line-up of variants of the electric grand tourer, which was overhauled last year.

Its 97kWh (usable capacity) battery can be recharged at up to 320kW, completing a 10-80% refill in 18 minutes on a suitably powerful connection.

Audi claims this allows drivers to top up the equivalent of 177 miles of electricity in 10 minutes.

The Quattro’s dual-motor powertrain puts out 496bhp in standard operation, but enabling the launch control function temporarily unleashes the full 577bhp, allowing it to complete the 0-62mph sprint in 4.0sec.

Visually, the Quattro is distinguished from the S and RS models by the black finish applied to its Singleframe-style air intakes. These are finished in the main body colour on the other variants.

Inside, it gets black leather bucket seats with eight-way adjustment and a panoramic glass roof.

The first examples will arrive in showrooms this August.