New entry-level Audi E-tron GT brings 577bhp for £88,555

New Quattro range opener arrives in the UK this August

Charlie Martin Autocar
News
1 min read
13 May 2025

The Audi E-tron GT has gained a new entry-level variant priced from £88,555, offering 577bhp and a range of up to 387 miles. 

Named the E-tron GT Quattro, it completes the line-up of variants of the electric grand tourer, which was overhauled last year.

Its 97kWh (usable capacity) battery can be recharged at up to 320kW, completing a 10-80% refill in 18 minutes on a suitably powerful connection.

Audi claims this allows drivers to top up the equivalent of 177 miles of electricity in 10 minutes.

The Quattro’s dual-motor powertrain puts out 496bhp in standard operation, but enabling the launch control function temporarily unleashes the full 577bhp, allowing it to complete the 0-62mph sprint in 4.0sec.

Visually, the Quattro is distinguished from the S and RS models by the black finish applied to its Singleframe-style air intakes. These are finished in the main body colour on the other variants.

Audi E-tron GT Quattro – rear quarter tracking

Inside, it gets black leather bucket seats with eight-way adjustment and a panoramic glass roof.

The first examples will arrive in showrooms this August.

01 Audi S E Tron GT 2024 review lead front driving

Audi E-tron GT

Updated electric four-door is almost entirely new underneath, but is the recipe actually improved?

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Staff Writer

As part of Autocar’s news desk, Charlie plays a key role in the title’s coverage of new car launches and industry events. He’s also a regular contributor to its social media channels, creating content for Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook and Twitter.

Charlie joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication What Car?, during which he acquired his gold-standard NCTJ diploma with the Press Association.

He is the proud owner of a Mk4 Mazda MX-5 but still feels pangs of guilt over selling his first car, a Fiat Panda 100HP.

xxxx 13 May 2025

It really doesn't have that much competition at that price, you could get a lower spec Porsche sister car if the it's the badge you're after. Certainly a looker and one of the best BEV's out there at this price point.

Peter Cavellini 13 May 2025

Is Audi worried about something?, I saw an ICE one yesterday and it still looked great too!

