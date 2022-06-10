BACK TO ALL NEWS
New electric Ford Supervan is based on new E-Transit Custom

Modern-day take on the fan-favourite Supervan will be unwrapped at Goodwood on Thursday
21 June 2022

The legendary Ford Supervan is being reborn as a mega-powered EV, which will be revealed at the Goodwood Festival of Speed this week. 

Based on the new Ford E-Transit Custom, revealed last month, the first electric Supervan has been developed "to showcase the extremes of performance and productivity-accelerating connectivity made possible by a new generation of electric Ford Pro products".

Ford previewed the van in a video last week, featuring a prominent focus on a racing helmet, Ford Performance and the Ford Pro commercial-vehicles division. 

The video also gives a glimpse of the van’s front lightbar - a feature of the Ford electric van range - while a shadowy silhouette of the model appears in the background. 

When contacted by Autocar, Ford Pro remained tight-lipped, adding that there was “nothing else it could share” at this time. “We will have to leave it to your imagination,” a spokesman said. 

The Supervan will arrive as a flagbearer for the expansion of the newly hived-off Ford Pro division, announced in March this year, off the back of huge success in commercial vehicle sales, led by the Transit. Ford Pro is aiming to produce four more EVs by 2024, based on the Transit Courier, Tourneo Courier, Transit Custom and Tourneo Custom. 

The first Supervan concept was revealed back in 1971, taking the chassis of a Ford GT40 racer and combining it with the body of a first-generation Transit van.

Under the skin sat a 5.0-litre small-block V8 engine producing 429bhp, giving it a top speed of 168mph.

A second Supervan arrived in 1983, this time utilising the engineering of the binned Ford C100 endurance racer. Power was uprated to 590bhp from a 3.9-litre Cosworth DFL V8 engine, and it was capped at 176mph. 

The third and most recent Supervan hit the Tarmac in 1994 to promote the facelift for the third-generation Transit. Its engine was swapped for a 3.5-litre Cosworth V6 producing 650bhp. 

