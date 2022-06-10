New electric Ford Supervan is based on new E-Transit Custom

The legendary Ford Supervan is being reborn as a mega-powered EV, which will be revealed at the Goodwood Festival of Speed this week.

Based on the new Ford E-Transit Custom, revealed last month, the first electric Supervan has been developed "to showcase the extremes of performance and productivity-accelerating connectivity made possible by a new generation of electric Ford Pro products".

Ford previewed the van in a video last week, featuring a prominent focus on a racing helmet, Ford Performance and the Ford Pro commercial-vehicles division.

The video also gives a glimpse of the van’s front lightbar - a feature of the Ford electric van range - while a shadowy silhouette of the model appears in the background.

When contacted by Autocar, Ford Pro remained tight-lipped, adding that there was “nothing else it could share” at this time. “We will have to leave it to your imagination,” a spokesman said.

The Supervan will arrive as a flagbearer for the expansion of the newly hived-off Ford Pro division, announced in March this year, off the back of huge success in commercial vehicle sales, led by the Transit. Ford Pro is aiming to produce four more EVs by 2024, based on the Transit Courier, Tourneo Courier, Transit Custom and Tourneo Custom.

The first Supervan concept was revealed back in 1971, taking the chassis of a Ford GT40 racer and combining it with the body of a first-generation Transit van.

Under the skin sat a 5.0-litre small-block V8 engine producing 429bhp, giving it a top speed of 168mph.