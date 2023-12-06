BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New Coventry coachbuilder aims to build UK's most exclusive cars
UP NEXT
EU and UK 'agree to three-year rules of origin delay'

New Coventry coachbuilder aims to build UK's most exclusive cars

HPL Prototypes launches Allesley offshoot to expand business with low-volume bespoke projects
Charlie Martin Autocar
News
3 mins read
6 December 2023

A new British coachbuilder, Allesley has been founded in a bid to capitalise on increasing demand for multimillion-pound, highly personalised cars.

Based near Coventry, Allesley aims to “revive the art” for the 21st century, coming hot on the heels of several manufacturers’ internal coachbuilding programmes.

Rolls-Royce, for example, recently produced the Boat Tail and Drop Tail, while Bentley has made the Bacalar and Batur.

Related articles

Allesley has been spun out of HPL Prototypes, whose 95 staff conduct top-secret development work for several esteemed manufacturers including Aston Martin, Bentley, Lotus, JLR and McLaren.

Named after the village in which HPL is based, Allesley’s projects will all be made in line with auction house Bonhams’ definition of ‘special coachbuilding’, according to CEO Paul Abercrombie. 

HPL Prototypes building – front

Each car will be designed and produced completely independently of a major manufacturer, using a chassis supplied by the client.

The new bodies won’t be sold separately and the platform used will be subject to restrictions on the extent of chassis modifications. Moreover, each car will have a strictly limited production run.

“There’s no [credible independent] coachbuilder in the UK at the moment,” Abercrombie told Autocar.

“There are OEMs that are good at coachbuilding and have their own programmes, but as an independent coachbuilder there aren’t any others.”

Allesley Paul Abercrombie (left) and Chris Devane

Advertisement

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives

Back to top

He added: “We will only work on a certain grade of vehicle.

If somebody brought in a Mazda, for instance: there’s nothing wrong with Mazda, but if somebody brought in a Mazda and said ‘could you fit a coachbuilt body to it?’, we wouldn’t.”

Allesley’s first project will be a “very large, superluxury SUV” commissioned by its chief financial backer – whose identity Abercrombie wouldn’t be drawn on.

It will be powered by a combustion engine, owing to the current dominance of this powertrain type in the luxury market. 

Allesley model

Nonetheless, Allesley is open to working on electric cars as their availability in the high-end sector improves, and Abercrombie noted that the skateboard-style architecture of many EVs enables much more “radical” redesigns.

“The skateboard platform in electric vehicles was one of the reasons why we set about doing this, because it actually makes the process a lot easier,” he said.

“Obviously you have a skateboard and you have a top hat – the body that goes on top of the car.

So it gives clients the ability to be a lot more radical with their designs.

Advertisement
Back to top

But, of course, it depends on the donor car. This is a very client-led business.”

A new brand with heritage appeal 

Allesley model

Allesley might look and sound like a brand brought back from the annals of history, but it’s actually brand new.

CEO Paul Abercrombie’s intention was “that [Allesley] felt like it had been around for a long time in terms of legacy and had all of the heritage built into the brand that we could call upon”.

The nature of parent company HPL’s work is a tightly guarded secret, but it’s an established low-volume manufacturer, with all the expertise and infrastructure required for the coachbuilding spin-off.

That it has already forged close ties with storied makers will help Allesley to negotiate the challenge of using other firms’ intellectual properties for its coachbuilt cars.

Abercrombie added that producing cars so radical that they become solely Allesley-badged products “isn’t in the short-term [plan] at all, but it’s very much the direction that we may end up going in”.

For now, Allesley’s ambition is to provide low-volume production facilities for major manufacturers, with a goal of making 30 cars over the next five years.

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Editorial Assistant, Autocar

Charlie plays a key role in setting the news agenda for the automotive industry, having joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication, What Car?. He's previously contributed to The Intercooler, and placed second in Hagerty’s 2019 Young Writer competition with a MG Metro 6R4 feature

Before he joined the automotive media, Charlie studied History at the University of Winchester, where he specialised in the impact of more accessible mobility on 20th Century Europe. 

He is the proud owner of a Fiat Panda 100HP, and hopes to one day add a lightweight sports car like a Caterham Seven or a Lotus Elise S1 to his collection.

Advertisement
Back to top

used cars for sale

Smart FORFOUR 0.9T Prime (Premium) Twinamic Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£9,590
36,900miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Audi Q5 3.0 TDI V6 S Line Plus S Tronic Quattro Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£17,490
72,201miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
BMW X5 3.0 40d M Sport Auto XDrive Euro 5 5dr
2012
£13,643
96,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Volkswagen T-Roc 1.5 TSI EVO United Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£19,995
28,828miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Audi A4 2.0 TDI S Line S Tronic Quattro Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£15,990
78,800miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Volkswagen T-Roc 2.0 TSI R DSG 4Motion Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£28,995
28,798miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Lexus RX 450h 3.5 V6 SE-I CVT 4WD Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2010
£9,500
113,423miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TSI Beats Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£14,495
25,787miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Ford FIESTA 1.0T EcoBoost Titanium Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2014
£6,495
57,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Next
Prev
View all cars
Powered By
Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives