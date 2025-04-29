BACK TO ALL NEWS
New Citroen C5 Aircross revealed with concept styling and EV option

Second-generation family crossover is bigger than its predecessor, giving it increased interior space

Felix Page
News
3 mins read
29 April 2025

The new Citroën C5 Aircross has been revealed with concept car styling and the option of electric power for the first time, as the French brand renews its assault on Europe's crucial crossover market.

Based on parent company Stellantis's new STLA Medium architecture (like the Peugeot 3008 and Vauxhall Grandland), the second-generation C5 Aircross is the flagship of an overhauled Citroën line-up, sitting above recently refreshed and renewed versions of the Ami, C3 and C4.

As promised to Autocar by designer Pierre Leclerq, the production version of the new C5 Aircross stays true to the bold concept car revealed last year at the Munich motor show, retaining the minimalistic two-box silhouette of the outgoing C5 Aircross but with a wide-reaching focus on aerodynamics in a bid to increase efficiency.

It's bigger than the Mk1, having grown 150mm in length to 4652mm to facilitate a huge 600mm increase in wheelbase - "almost all of which is in the rear leg room", according to Citroën.

Citroën has exploited the more substantial footprint to create what it calls a 'C-Zen Lounge' inside, where "occupants are seated as if in a living room".

The dashboard in particular has been designed with influence from traditional living room furniture, with distinctive foam fabric padding reminiscent of a sofa and available in a choice of light or dark colours. So too can the ambient lighting be configured in eight colours.

At the centre of this new dashboard is an expansive 'floating' touchscreen that Citroën says is the largest yet fitted to a Stellantis car. It largely replaces physical controls but has been designed for ease of access on the move, with fixed status and control bars, programmable widgets and direct access to the climate control.

Smartphone mirroring and a 10in digital display are equipped as standard, and drivers can use the 'Hello Citroën' voice control function to control various in-car functions - with AI support from ChatGPT.

A head-up display – 30% larger than that of its predecessor – is available as an option.

Meanwhile, the 'Advanced Comfort' seats have been upgraded to give "a level of comfort never seen" in the C5 Aircross, with thick lower padding on the backrest and bolster and an upper portion that "wraps around passengers' shoulders like a shawl". The side bolsters are now electrically adjustable too.

In the back, passengers are said to have 51mm more knee room and 68mm of head room than before, plus extra adjustability courtesy of a backrest that can be reclined between 21deg and 33deg - "adding to the sensation of travelling in comfort class".

Rear passengers can also make use of a pair of cupholders in the centre console, together with a pair of USB-C charging ports.

The increase in footprint also makes for a much bigger boot: there's now 651 litres of load space behind the back seats, almost 150 litres more than in the Nissan Qashqai, rising to 1668 litres with them folded.

There's a 75-litre hidden space beneath the boot floor, too, where the EV's charging cable can be stored.

There are two hybrid options available from launch, one mild and one plug-in. The former pairs a 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine with a small electric motor in a dual-clutch gearbox, powered by a 0.9kWh battery under the driver's seat. The PHEV uses a 1.6-litre four-cylinder petrol engine in tandem with a 123bhp electric motor for a combined 193bhp and a 21kWh battery that's good for an EV range of 53 miles.

The electric C5 Aircross can be had with either a 73kWh battery giving 323 miles of range or a 97kWh pack giving 422 miles and a 207bhp or 227bhp motor on the front axle.

Prices for the new C5 Aircross haven't yet been announced, but it will be cheaper than the 3008, so expect a sub-£35k starting price for the hybrid and to pay around £40k for the EV.

Deliveries will begin in the second half of this year.

