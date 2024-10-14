BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: 2026 Citroen C5 Aircross design '95% ready' for production
UP NEXT
Hyundai Inster Cross confirmed for UK at £28,745

2026 Citroen C5 Aircross design '95% ready' for production

Forward-looking SUV concept prioritises interior space and aerodynamic efficiency

Felix Page
News
3 mins read
13 January 2025

The boldly styled concept for the next Citroën C5 Aircross is "95% ready" for showrooms and will usher in a raft of distinctive new design cues for the French brand's electric era.

Citroën's largest model will enter its second generation next year, retaining its traditional two-box silhouette but being heavily redesigned as it moves onto Stellantis's new STLA Medium platform and gains an EV option.

At the Brussels motor show, Citroën designer Pierre Leclercq said that while the show car – shown for the first time last year – is a more outlandish version of what will come to showrooms, it's nonetheless "95% what we will have in production".

Related articles

"This is what we call a teaser," he told Autocar. "We take a production car, we beef it up and that's it."

That means the next C5 Aircross will retain the concept's distinctive LED headlight signatures and new ultra-slim, horizontal brake-light designs.

It will have a more heavily raked roofline than the current car, too, and is likely to feature flush door handles, a vent motif on the C-pillar and squared-off wheel arches.

Features that are likely to remain on the show stand include the intricate kaleidoscopic wheel designs and the chunky black body cladding.

Leclerq said one of the primary aims of the concept was to show how Citroën's mid-sized SUV will be differentiated from the Peugeot, Vauxhall and DS models with which it will share its platform.

Citroen C5 Aircross concept at Paris motor show 2024

"Because we developed this on the same platform, we try to be clever with synergies, but we tried to have a vehicle which is really working with our values: family room, functionality and comfort.

"You will also see this in the interior, which goes completely in that direction."

Citroën has yet to reveal the interior, because it wants to "keep a little bit of meat for the launch", Leclerq said, but it's expected to take its lead from the new C3 and C4, introducing new-generation infotainment and functionality but maintaining a focus on utility with plenty of physical controls.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Lamborghini Huracán
Used Lamborghini Huracan 2014-2019 review
8
Used Lamborghini Huracan 2014-2019 review
01 Ford Mustang Mach E Rally 2025 review lead front
Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally
7
Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally
Junior Elettrica front corner 3
Alfa Romeo Junior
7
Alfa Romeo Junior
mercedes glc review cornering front
Mercedes GLC
7
Mercedes GLC
MINI Aceman review 2025 001 front cornering
Mini Aceman
7
Mini Aceman

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
citroen c5 aircross 001

Citroen C5 Aircross

The relaxed big Citroen family car turns SUV. A smart move or copycat compromise?

Read our review
Back to top

Meanwhile, the car's upright silhouette is emblematic of Citroën's brand positioning and ambition, Leclerq said.

"This is a family vehicle. The [related] Peugeot 3008 is a sporty coupé. We have a car that is very vertical in the rear, which shows a lot of interior space."

"We're going up for the second row," he added, referencing the fact that the highest point of the roofline is over the back seats. "That says: 'hey, this is a car that is also made for the second row.' This is very much a family vehicle."

While the smaller C3 Aircross – based on Stellantis's cost-saving Smart Car platform – has seven seats, the C5 Aircross is described as a five-seater.

However, Leclerq said "we will talk more about that when the car comes out", suggesting that there is potential for a third row. 

Notably, the related Peugeot 5008 is sold as a seven-seater.

Advertisement

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

Felix Page

Felix Page
Title: Deputy editor

Felix is Autocar's deputy editor, responsible for leading the brand's agenda-shaping coverage across all facets of the global automotive industry - both in print and online.

He has interviewed the most powerful and widely respected people in motoring, covered the reveals and launches of today's most important cars, and broken some of the biggest automotive stories of the last few years. 

used Citroen C5 Aircross cars for sale

 Citroen C5 Aircross 1.5 BlueHDi C-Series Edition EAT8 Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£23,344
13,386miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Citroen C5 AIRCROSS 1.6 13.2kWh Flair E-EAT8 Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£15,199
40,284miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Citroen C5 AIRCROSS 1.6 13.2kWh Shine E-EAT8 Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£9,444
138,276miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Citroen C5 AIRCROSS 1.6 14.2kWh C-Series Edition E-EAT8 Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£23,049
14,405miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Citroen C5 Aircross 1.2 PureTech Flair Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£13,998
35,771miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Citroen C5 Aircross 1.5 BlueHDi C-Series Edition EAT8 Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£23,498
19,439miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Citroen C5 Aircross 1.2 PureTech Shine Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£16,498
20,349miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Citroen C5 Aircross 1.5 BlueHDi C-Series Edition EAT8 Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£23,998
10,691miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Citroen C5 AIRCROSS 2.0 BlueHDi Flair Plus EAT8 Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£16,300
49,940miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all 773 cars
In partnership with

Join the debate

Comments
3
Add a comment…
Marc 13 January 2025
Leave the last 5%, no one will give a shit anyway.
Peter Cavellini 13 January 2025

Eh, nope, won't obviously get on the road looking like that, it is a concept, a collection of ideas, a lure to us the prospective buyer.

FastRenaultFan 13 January 2025
Quit a funky looking design. Should be some great deals on the current one.

Latest Reviews

Lamborghini Huracán
Used Lamborghini Huracan 2014-2019 review
8
Used Lamborghini Huracan 2014-2019 review
01 Ford Mustang Mach E Rally 2025 review lead front
Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally
7
Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally
Junior Elettrica front corner 3
Alfa Romeo Junior
7
Alfa Romeo Junior
mercedes glc review cornering front
Mercedes GLC
7
Mercedes GLC
MINI Aceman review 2025 001 front cornering
Mini Aceman
7
Mini Aceman

View all car reviews