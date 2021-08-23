New BMW 5 Series: all-electric BMW i5 confirmed for 2023 launch

The seventh-generation BMW 5 Series will bow out after seven years in 2023, and the German car maker has now confirmed that the model’s all-electric counterpart will also go on sale this year.
Set to radically transform the model both technologically and stylistically, the new BMW i5 forms a major part of BMW’s transition to a maker of electric cars. In the firm’s 2023 sales report released this week, BMW said it hoped 15% of its sales in 2023 would come from electric vehicles.
“The clear focus will be on continuing to ramp up electromobility. The next milestone for 2023 is for 15% of our total sales to come from fully electric vehicles,” said BMW sales chief Pieter Nota. “With the launch of the BMW i5 later this year, we are taking another important step on the road to electrifying our model line-up.
BMW’s 5 Series, which was first launched back in 1973, has been on sale in its current, seventh-generation guise since 2017. The latest car follows the arrival of the latest BMW X3 and BMW 4 Series, and will be offered with a choice of pure-combustion, hybrid and full-electric powertrains in line with BMW’s ambition to sell seven million plug-in hybrid and pure-electric vehicles by the end of 2030.
The i5, though, will be marked out from the 5 Series in the usual BMW EV style, featuring a blanked-off grille, bespoke wheel designs and, based on subtle differences between two recently spotted prototypes, a bespoke rear-end design.
The EV is highly likely to mirror the line-up of the new BMW i4, which means potentially a choice of rear- and four-wheel drive, with outputs ranging from 335bhp in an entry-level i5 eDrive40 to 536bhp in a twin-motor M50 xDrive model. The i4’s 80.7kWh battery pack, said to be 30% more power dense than the smaller i3’s 42.2kWh item, is also likely to feature, providing a WLTP range of around 350 miles at the top end.
BMW Group will offer 12 fully electric vehicles globally by the time the new 5 Series goes on sale this year, including EV versions of the BMW X1 crossover and BMW 7 Series. An all-electric version of the BMW 3 Series is also in development as a sibling model to the BMW i4.
BMW have become utterly hopeless. I own a 740 Le hybrid. The marketing brochure says it does 40-45 km in electric mode. Fully charged it registers only 15 miles and on a drive it achieves about 10 miles! £108k for a car that you can walk that distance for nothing and save the planet. THEY are so hopeless that BMW U.K. can't answer a straight forward question about the OLEV grant for charging electric vehicles. BMW Germany HO have got involved but they have proved no more successful in getting their subsidiary to answer than I have. Meanwhile the dealership whilst trying to investigate why the battery is performing so badly have after weeks come to the astonishing conclusion that there is nothing wrong with it. And the cost of replacing the Lithium battery should you need to is a mere £7500.
After 40 years of buying BMWs I have had enough. I have seen them slide downhill for 10 years or more. Trust me they are a car crash waiting to happen.