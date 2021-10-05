New BMW 2 Series Active Tourer on sale in UK from £30,265

The all-new, second-generation BWM 2 Series Active Tourer is now available to order in the UK, with prices starting at £30,265.

Three powertrain options are available from launch: the three-cylinder petrol 220i mild hybrid with a combined output of 168bhp, the more potent four-cylinder 223i mild hybrid, with 215bhp, and the diesel 218d, with 148bhp. Each sends power to the front axle via a seven-speed automatic gearbox.

Two four-wheel-drive plug-in hybrid options, with 242bhp or 322bhp and a claimed EV-only range of 50 miles, will be added to the range from summer.

It continues to be related to the 2 Series Coupé – which was recently renewed itself – in name and styling only, retaining the front-driven FAAR architecture also used by the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé, BMW X1 and Mini Countryman. But an overhaul inside and out brings it into line with its new namesake.

The most obvious differentiator from the outgoing car is the upsized front grille, which houses the radar sensor for some of the new advanced driver assistance functions and an active air flap for improved aerodynamics.

It is further marked out by a new headlight design, restyled side creases and slimmer rear light clusters. It is also slightly bigger than before, growing by 32mm in length, 24mm in width and 21mm in height. The wheelbase remains the same, at 2670mm, but the wheels have been pushed out 25mm across the front axle and 26mm across the rear.

The most extensive modifications, however, are found inside, where the MPV is claimed to take inspiration from BMW’s new flagship electric car, the iX SUV.

A new one-piece curved display houses the 10.25in digital gauge cluster and 10.7in touchscreen, which runs BMW’s latest, eighth-generation iDrive infotainment system. The smartphone-style interface is used for the majority of the in-car controls, replacing many of the old car’s buttons and switches, and can be customised to offer quick access to commonly used functions or to suit different driving situations.

New features enabled by the system include an augmented reality sat-nav assistant, voice control for a raft of new functions, wireless phone mirroring and over- the-air software updates.

There are also extensive chassis revisions, including a re-engineered front set- up that’s claimed to offer improved steering response and a new three-link rear suspension that frees up more interior space.