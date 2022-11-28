BACK TO ALL NEWS
New Audi RS6 Performance makes UK debut

New Performance models replace standard RS6 and RS7 in UK, with £15,000 price increase
18 May 2023

The new Audi RS6 Avant Performance – now the sole version of the super-estate sold in the UK – has made its local debut.

Fitted with a larger turbocharger, its 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged petrol V8 has been uprated by 30bhp and 37lb ft to deliver 621bhp and 627lb ft, reducing the 0-62mph sprint time by 0.2sec to 3.4sec.

The super-estate is joined by the new Audi RS7 Sportback Performance, which uses the same powerplant and gets identical performance figures.

Audi rs7 performance edition rear three quarter tracking

Both cars continue with the same eight-speed dual-clutch automatic gearboxes and carbon-ceramic brakes.

New additions come in the form of 22in lightweight wheels – available in gold – that are wrapped in high-performance Continental Sport Contact 7 tyres. A self-locking centre differential also comes as standard. 

Audi has binned much of the insulation from both cars’ engine bays in a bid to reduce weight, which now stands at 2090kg in the RS6 and 2065kg in the RS7 – a reduction of 8kg a piece. The insulation removal brings with it a louder sound from the engine, Audi claims.

Prices now start from £109,570 for the RS6 Avant and £113,225 for the RS7 Sportback.

Standard equipment now boasts the Park Assist Pack (a head-up display and a 360deg camera) and will soon include the RS Dynamic Pack , which includes an upped 174mph top speed, all-wheel-drive steering and a Quattro Sport differential on the rear axle.

Other additions the new variants bring include the new Ascari Blue and Dew Silver matt paint colours and Marcato blue interior accents.

Elsewhere inside, much remains unchanged, with both models keeping Audi’s 12.3in Virtual Cockpit display, which now boast motorsport-derived shift indicators (for optimal gearshift times) as well as a new traffic-light system for the launch control.

Comments
9
Add a comment…
Just Saying 29 November 2022
Brilliant stinhambo LOL.
Or they could re-map for £500!
Anton motorhead 29 November 2022
Do we really need 621bhp estates and coupes? What good are they on our speed checked and congested roads? Or in our society where there is a strong focus on safety, environment and sustainability? Wouldn't it be better to spend the R&D money on developing fossil free (other than rare earth based batteries), fun, light, attractive and (hopefully) affordable transportation instead?
xxxx 29 November 2022

Yes

Overdrive 29 November 2022

You are right, everyone should be compelled to drive in Citroen Amis.

stinhambo 29 November 2022

Thank God Audi have released these, the original RS6/7 were seriously slow and owners were being destroyed at traffic light drag races. Now they can upgrade and actually compete, making these fantastic value for money.

Just Saying 29 November 2022
Brilliant LOL!
Or they could re-map for £500!

