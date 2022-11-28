New Audi RS6 Performance makes UK debut

The new Audi RS6 Avant Performance – now the sole version of the super-estate sold in the UK – has made its local debut.
Fitted with a larger turbocharger, its 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged petrol V8 has been uprated by 30bhp and 37lb ft to deliver 621bhp and 627lb ft, reducing the 0-62mph sprint time by 0.2sec to 3.4sec.
The super-estate is joined by the new Audi RS7 Sportback Performance, which uses the same powerplant and gets identical performance figures.
Both cars continue with the same eight-speed dual-clutch automatic gearboxes and carbon-ceramic brakes.
New additions come in the form of 22in lightweight wheels – available in gold – that are wrapped in high-performance Continental Sport Contact 7 tyres. A self-locking centre differential also comes as standard.
Audi has binned much of the insulation from both cars’ engine bays in a bid to reduce weight, which now stands at 2090kg in the RS6 and 2065kg in the RS7 – a reduction of 8kg a piece. The insulation removal brings with it a louder sound from the engine, Audi claims.
Prices now start from £109,570 for the RS6 Avant and £113,225 for the RS7 Sportback.
Join the debate
Add your comment
Or they could re-map for £500!
Yes
You are right, everyone should be compelled to drive in Citroen Amis.
Thank God Audi have released these, the original RS6/7 were seriously slow and owners were being destroyed at traffic light drag races. Now they can upgrade and actually compete, making these fantastic value for money.
Or they could re-map for £500!