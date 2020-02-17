New Audi RS4 Bronze Edition limited to 25 UK examples

Audi has unveiled a special Bronze Edition of its facelifted RS4 Avant performance estate with bespoke design elements and additional equipment as standard.

Available to order now from £82,395 and restricted to just 25 examples, the RS4 Bronze Edition is most notably marked out from the rest of the RS4 line-up with 20in bronze alloy wheels, Vesuvius Grey paint and black trim elements.

Based on the latest generation of the RS4, revealed late last year, the Bronze Edition features Audi’s new 10.1in MMI touchscreen infotainment system and that car’s newly reshaped front bumper and flared wheel arches.

The standard car's 2.9-litre turbocharged V6, producing 444bhp and 443lb ft, is carried over unchanged and can push the Bronze Edition from 0-62mph in 4.1sec and on to a limited top speed of 155mph. An RS Sport exhaust system – available on the standard car for £1250 – is fitted as standard and is said to amplify the RS4’s engine note.

The Bronze Edition’s seats are finished in black leather with bronze stitching to match the wheels, with carbonfibre details complementing the dark exterior styling. The usually optional Comfort and Sound Pack, which features keyless entry, hands-free bootlid operation, a 360deg camera and an uprated Bang & Olufsen sound system, is included as standard.

Audi says deliveries of the Bronze Edition, which joins the already launched Carbon Black and Vorsprung editions of the new RS4 in UK dealerships, will begin next month.

