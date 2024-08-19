New Audi RS3 is a five-cylinder swansong with improved agility

Audi’s signature five-cylinder engine will bow out with the updated RS3 after 48 years in production.

Making the same 394bhp as in the previous RS3, the 2.5 TFSI is the only five-pot still in mainstream use. It also powers the higher-riding RS Q3.

The upgraded RS3 will arrive next month and follows the A3, which received a wide-reaching refresh earlier this year.

Available in Sportback and Saloon bodystyles, the updated RS3 gains a new splitter at the front. This is joined by fresh front and rear LED signatures (with a chequered design), redesigned side air intakes and carbon detailing. In all, Audi says this gives the RS3 a more sportier appearance over its predecessor.

Inside, new RS bucket seats clad in Nappa leather, and a flat-top, flat-bottom steering wheel – now with haptic buttons replacing physical controls – have been fitted. Other changes are subtle and mirror the A3, such as redesigned air vents and a smaller gear selector for the automatic ’box. Physical climate controls remain.

Underneath, the RS3’s chassis controls have been upgraded, making it quicker and more stable when cornering, says Audi.

The tuning of key components – such as to its brake torque vectoring – means understeer is reduced when entering a corner and more power can be used both through and out of bends.

Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R semi-slicks can be optioned for owners wanting even more grip on track.