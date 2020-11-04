New Audi RS E-tron GT: details, prices and specs of 2021 EV 

Audi has detailed its new RS E-tron GT ahead of a full unveiling early next year, confirming that the electric super-saloon will be its most powerful production model yet.

The flagship version of the electric grand tourer, which Autocar has driven in prototype form here, will use two motors to produce up to 637bhp - some 26bhp more than the R8 Performance currently gets from its normally aspirated 5.2-litre V10.

However, that headline performance figure is only available in particular instances, such as during launch control starts. Under normal driving conditions, the RS E-tron GT’s 235bhp front motor and 449bhp rear motor combine to deliver a total system output of 590bhp and 612lb ft.

Audi hasn’t confirmed exactly how quickly its new flagship electric car will cover 0-62mph, but Dennis Schmitz, technical project manager for the RS E-tron GT, confirmed to Autocar that it will be “quite a bit quicker than 3.5sec”. Top speed is set to be limited to 155mph. The car uses the same J1 platform as the Porsche Taycan.

Like the Taycan, Audi’s new EV flagship makes use of an 83.7kWh (net capacity) lithium ion drive battery, which sits flat between the axles. Schmitz confirmed that Audi is anticipating a WLTP-certified range of 400km, which is 249 miles. Hooked up to a 350kW fast charger, the battery can be topped up to 80% charge in as little as 22.5 minutes.

Although the electric Audi shares much with its Porsche counterpart, Schmitz insists the E-tron GT has its own distinct identity. “We share the components, but we do all the application to make it look and feel like an Audi. That’s really important,” he said.

“For us, we’re building more of a gran turismo. It was important to have a car that’s not only super-sporty in Dynamic mode, but one that’s also comfortable for daily usability. So we have a quiet car, with four doors. The emotional sound is really low in this stage [Comfort mode], and we wanted it so that you didn’t hear much from the engine or from the road.

“It’s the same for the steering. We don’t believe that the hand forces need to be very high to get a sporty feeling. We wanted to be a little bit more on the comfortable side, also supported by the rear-wheel steering that helps you to have an easier time manoeuvring at low speeds, coming to everything like the seats and the complete feeling of the car. We wanted everything to be shaped like a GT.”

Despite the car’s capabilities as a comfortable long-distance tourer, Schmitz believes the instantaneous performance and responses that EVs afford will be a key draw for people more accustomed to high-performance vehicles of a more traditional flavour.