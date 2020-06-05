New Audi E-tron GT: Porsche Taycan sibling seen ahead of LA debut

Production version of EV grand tourer being readied for 2020 LA motor show debut, as prototypes show design closely linked to concept
Tom Morgan, deputy digital editor
5 June 2020

Audi's all-electric E-tron GT has been spotted in the closest disguised shots yet ahead of an expected production debut at the 2020 Los Angeles motor show.

The EV grand tourer, a sibling to the Porsche Taycan, isn't set to hit showrooms until early 2021 after the unveiling. While the physical LA show itself hangs in the balance due to the coronavirus pandemic, the new model should still be unveiled then. 

It appears that the design of the original 2018 concept will be largely retained for production, with the camouflaged test mues sharing the same lines and proportions. Notable differences include the presence of door handles, which were absent on the concept.

Although the interior has yet to be pictured in detail, it is largely expected to match the concept's layout, complete with digital cockpit and driver-oriented infotainment display.  

The finished car is expected to arrive with a 96kWh battery that will be capable of 248 miles of electric range on the WLTP test cycle, while 350kW charging should make an 80% fast charge take as little as 20 minutes. With the battery occupying the entire underfloor area between the front and rear axles, it's set to have a centre of gravity comparable with Audi's R8 supercar.

The concept version of the E-tron GT has a synchronous motor on each axle to produce a combined 582bhp and is capable of 0-62mph in 3.5sec and a 149mph top speed. All-wheel steering and torque-vectoring quattro permanent all-wheel drive should deliver "sports car-like agility and precision", according to Audi.

The production version is set to be built at Audi's Böllinger Höfe facility, where it currently produces the R8. The E-tron GT will almost certainly undercut the Porsche Taycan on which it is based, which starts from £83,000 in the UK. 

Highline2.0

4 March 2020
I reckon this will replace the A5 sportback in the Audi range as a direct rival to the i4 BMW.

Highline2.0

4 March 2020
Just seen the price of it...maybe not ha!

FRI2

4 March 2020

Another loser from Audi - a Tesla copycat from 2012 - but looks wrong, goes wrong, charges wrong. They are just not serious.

armstrm

4 March 2020
FRI2 wrote:

Another loser from Audi - a Tesla copycat from 2012 - but looks wrong, goes wrong, charges wrong. They are just not serious.

At least the glass will not rattle in the door if a door is shut with the window down. You may not buy it, but I bet Audi will find plenty who do.

avantus

4 March 2020
We are all waiting for you to expand on your responses. We can hardly wait.

TS7

5 March 2020
FRI2 wrote:

Another loser from Audi - a Tesla copycat from 2012 - but looks wrong, goes wrong, charges wrong. They are just not serious.

...it looks better than the amorphous blob from Tesla. The Audis I've owned have always worked properly, and there seems to be nothing wrong with the charging unless one is like yourself and jacks themselves off at the very mention of at the supercharger network. It will also be liked by folk who aren't obsessive fanbois living with their parents. Nor will Audi's board of directors call anyone a paedo.

xxxx

11 March 2020

Emm won't be as cruel in the sweeping statements department as some but you'd hope a 96kwh battery in a saloon would have higher ambitions than 248 miles on the generous WLTP ratings system

Peter Cavellini

11 March 2020

 Porsche Taycan.....?

Nickktod

11 March 2020

...I realise they are only "inveiling" their "test mues" at the moment, but given it seems to have an identical mechanical (electrical?) package to its £83k Taycan 4S sister car, I suspect its pretty unlikely to be £100k. 

matchico

11 March 2020
248 miles range is really poor... With a battery this size you ought to do at least 350. The BMW i4 is promising 370 with a smaller battery. Not even mentioning you know who who is targeting 400 soon. The all VAG group seems to be struggling with its electric cars which is not so good when you consider how much they've put in it.

