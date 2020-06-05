New Audi E-tron GT: Porsche Taycan sibling seen ahead of LA debut

Audi's all-electric E-tron GT has been spotted in the closest disguised shots yet ahead of an expected production debut at the 2020 Los Angeles motor show.
The EV grand tourer, a sibling to the Porsche Taycan, isn't set to hit showrooms until early 2021 after the unveiling. While the physical LA show itself hangs in the balance due to the coronavirus pandemic, the new model should still be unveiled then.
It appears that the design of the original 2018 concept will be largely retained for production, with the camouflaged test mues sharing the same lines and proportions. Notable differences include the presence of door handles, which were absent on the concept.
Although the interior has yet to be pictured in detail, it is largely expected to match the concept's layout, complete with digital cockpit and driver-oriented infotainment display.
The finished car is expected to arrive with a 96kWh battery that will be capable of 248 miles of electric range on the WLTP test cycle, while 350kW charging should make an 80% fast charge take as little as 20 minutes. With the battery occupying the entire underfloor area between the front and rear axles, it's set to have a centre of gravity comparable with Audi's R8 supercar.
The concept version of the E-tron GT has a synchronous motor on each axle to produce a combined 582bhp and is capable of 0-62mph in 3.5sec and a 149mph top speed. All-wheel steering and torque-vectoring quattro permanent all-wheel drive should deliver "sports car-like agility and precision", according to Audi.
Another loser from Audi - a
Another loser from Audi - a Tesla copycat from 2012 - but looks wrong, goes wrong, charges wrong. They are just not serious.
FRI2 wrote:
At least the glass will not rattle in the door if a door is shut with the window down. You may not buy it, but I bet Audi will find plenty who do.
Well...
...it looks better than the amorphous blob from Tesla. The Audis I've owned have always worked properly, and there seems to be nothing wrong with the charging unless one is like yourself and jacks themselves off at the very mention of at the supercharger network. It will also be liked by folk who aren't obsessive fanbois living with their parents. Nor will Audi's board of directors call anyone a paedo.
Range
Emm won't be as cruel in the sweeping statements department as some but you'd hope a 96kwh battery in a saloon would have higher ambitions than 248 miles on the generous WLTP ratings system
Not far off.
Porsche Taycan.....?
Journalism...
...I realise they are only "inveiling" their "test mues" at the moment, but given it seems to have an identical mechanical (electrical?) package to its £83k Taycan 4S sister car, I suspect its pretty unlikely to be £100k.
Range?
