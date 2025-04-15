Audi says it has taken inspiration from its past for the new A6 saloon.

The ICE model has gained a wide-reaching overhaul for its sixth generation and become a curvier proposition with a drag coefficient of just 0.23, which makes it the most slippery combustion-powered Audi to enter production.

Most notably, in pursuit of improved aerodynamics, it has gained the same style of curved rear end that marked out the Mk2 ‘C5’ A6. To make this design a reality, Audi used steel instead of aluminium for the bootlid because it can be shaped more easily.

Arriving hot on the heels of the substantially identical A6 Avant wagon, the saloon - which was due to be called the A7 until Audi recently changed its naming strategy – has historically had greater global success than its sibling. For example, of all A6 Avant models, just 4% are sold outside of Europe and North America. However, that figure rises to 40% for A6 saloons, for which South Korea is the biggest market.

Like the Avant, the saloon comes with either a turbo petrol engine or turbo diesel hybrid power. Cars will be badged TFSI (for petrol) or TDI (diesel). The non-wagon EV, badged e-tron, is sold as a sportback rather than a saloon.

For the ICE car, both engines are 2.0-litre four-pot units that put out 201bhp, with the petrol offering 251lb ft and the diesel 295lb ft of torque.

Each is paired exclusively to an automatic gearbox and the diesel can be had with Quattro all-wheel drive.

The 48V diesel powertrain also offers limited electric-only driving from step-off or at a cruise.