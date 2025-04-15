BACK TO ALL NEWS
New Audi A6 ICE saloon revealed with 201bhp for £50k
New Audi A6 ICE saloon revealed with 201bhp for £50k

Wide-reaching overhaul includes fresh face, new interior and £65,830 range topper

Will Rimell Autocar
News
2 mins read
15 April 2025

Audi says it has taken inspiration from its past for the new A6 saloon. 

The ICE model has gained a wide-reaching overhaul for its sixth generation and become a curvier proposition with a drag coefficient of just 0.23, which makes it the most slippery combustion-powered Audi to enter production. 

Most notably, in pursuit of improved aerodynamics, it has gained the same style of curved rear end that marked out the Mk2 ‘C5’ A6. To make this design a reality, Audi used steel instead of aluminium for the bootlid because it can be shaped more easily. 

Arriving hot on the heels of the substantially identical A6 Avant wagon, the saloon - which was due to be called the A7 until Audi recently changed its naming strategy – has historically had greater global success than its sibling. For example, of all A6 Avant models, just 4% are sold outside of Europe and North America. However, that figure rises to 40% for A6 saloons, for which South Korea is the biggest market.

Like the Avant, the saloon comes with either a turbo petrol engine or turbo diesel hybrid power. Cars will be badged TFSI (for petrol) or TDI (diesel). The non-wagon EV, badged e-tron, is sold as a sportback rather than a saloon.

For the ICE car, both engines are 2.0-litre four-pot units that put out 201bhp, with the petrol offering 251lb ft and the diesel 295lb ft of torque. 

Each is paired exclusively to an automatic gearbox and the diesel can be had with Quattro all-wheel drive.

The 48V diesel powertrain also offers limited electric-only driving from step-off or at a cruise.

Read our review

Car review
Audi A6 Avant ICE 2025 Review front tracking 12

Audi A6

New platform, new hardware and new looks for next generation of combustion-engined big estate car

Read our review
Like the Avant, the combustion-powered A6 Saloon is a big departure aesthetically from the cars they replace. While its front end has been given an extensive refresh – with the Audi rings straddling a new-look grille and bonnet lip, in a similar way to the E-tron GT – more generally, it is a bulkier and sportier proposition.

Inside, the car gets the same three-screen set-up as the Avant and the new Q5, as well as a sunroof that can switch from translucent to clear via a press of a button. While the Avant has 503 litres of boot space, the saloon’s is 492 litres – although hybrids will offer only 452 litres. 

Deliveries of the A6 saloon will start in the coming months. Prices start from £50,560 and top out at £65,830

