The new A6 Avant has been unveiled as one of the final diesel cars that Audi will launch and one of only a few diesel estates left on the market.

The executive wagon was due to take the A7 moniker under Audi’s recently axed naming strategy, where EVs were even-numbered and ICE cars odd-numbered.

Instead, it's called the A6 Avant and sits beside the technically unrelated A6 Avant E-tron EV, with both spearheading Audi’s estate range.

The ICE car arrives with turbo petrol and turbo diesel hybrid power and will be badged TFSI (for petrol) or TDI (diesel) to differentiate it from the EV.

Both engines are 2.0-litre four-pot units that put out 201bhp, with the petrol offering 251lb ft and the diesel 295lb ft of torque.

Each is paired exclusively to an automatic gearbox and the diesel can be had with Quattro all-wheel drive.

The 48V diesel powertrain also offers limited electric-only driving from step-off or at a cruise.

A 362bhp 3.0-litre turbo V6 petrol hybrid can also be had in certain markets but not the UK. It's expected to be offered at a later date in the upcoming S6 Avant.

Likewise, some optional tech features such as rear-wheel steering will not be available in the UK. However, air suspension, previously not offered here on the A6, is now available (at an expected cost of around £1700).

The new A6 Avant is a big departure aesthetically from the car it replaces. It has been bulked up visually to create a sportier look that's closer to the previous S6 than the A6, Audi designers told Autocar.