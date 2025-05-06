Audi has added a plug-in hybrid variant to its new A6 range, bringing up to 69 miles of electric-only driving.

Joining the recently launched Audi A5 plug-in hybrid, it is one of 10 new PHEVs to be launched by the German brand across its line-up in 2025.

The PHEV powertrain, which it shares with the A5, is centered around a 2.0-litre turbo petrol four and delivers 295bhp for a 0-62mph time of 6.0sec.

It's exclusively sold in the UK in four-wheel-drive Quattro guise. Outside of the UK, a more potent 362bhp variant with 369lb ft of torque is also offered with a 0-62mph time of 5.3sec.

Electric power is drawn from a 25.9kWh (gross) battery, up from the previous generation's 17.9kWh, offering 66 miles of range in the Avant and 69 miles in the more slippery saloon.

The pack can be charged via a maximum AC current of 11kW or via regenerative braking, with levels selected via paddles behind the steering wheel.

The new A6 Avant arrived in March and the new A6 saloon in April with turbo petrol and turbo diesel hybrid power, joining the technically unrelated A6 E-tron EV duo.

The ICE cars were due to take the A7 moniker but this move was cancelled close to launch. As such, to differentiate the variants, A6s are badged TFSI (for petrol), TDI (diesel), e-Hybrid (PHEV) or E-tron (electric).

UK pricing for A6 PHEVs has yet to be announced. In Germany, they've gone on sale at €65,800 (£55,890) for the saloon and €68,300 (£58,014) for the Avant.

UK order books will open in early June, with deliveries set to begin in September.