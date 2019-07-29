New Audi A1 Citycarver arrives as rugged supermini

Audi's new Ford Fiesta Active rival features bespoke bodykit and upgraded suspension set-up
Felix Page
by Felix Page
29 July 2019

Audi has unveiled the A1 Citycarver as a more rugged, off-road-inspired version of its compact supermini to rival the Ford Fiesta Active

Based on the standard A1 Sportback, the Citycarver receives roughly 2in of additional ground clearance with the addition of larger wheels and an upgraded suspension set-up. However, it is positioned as a more city-focused ‘urban crossover’ than the brand’s fully-fledged Allroad models. 

Adding to its robust image is a protective bodykit similar to that fitted to Audi’s range of larger Allroad models, comprising contrasting wheel arches and side sills, with a stainless steel skidplate enhancing the supermini’s off-road credibility and durability. 

At the front, the Citycarver is differentiated from the standard A1 with two distinctive slots below the bonnet shut line and a matt black honeycomb grille, while the rear bumper has been redesigned to more closely resemble Audi’s Q2 and Q3 compact SUVs.

The Citycarver can be equipped with two petrol engines taken from the A1 line-up: the 114bhp 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbocharged 30 TFSI engine, or the larger 148bhp 1.5-litre 35 TFSI. 

Nine colours are available, with buyers able to select a grey or black contrasting roof. The stainless steel and grey exterior trim elements can be finished in black with the addition of an optional styling package. 

Inside, trim accents finished in copper, mint, orange or grey mark the Citycarver out from the standard A1. A 10.1in touchscreen, voice control, Bang and Olufsen sound system and digital instrument cluster feature as standard, too.

Three trim levels will be available at launch. Design Selection adds interior mood lighting over entry-level Advanced, with range-topping S Line offering a leather interior, roof spoiler and larger alloy wheels. 

To celebrate the new model’s arrival, a special edition will be available for a limited time. The A1 Citycarver Edition One is finished in grey or orange, sits atop range-topping 18in alloy wheels, has tinted light clusters and features black exterior trim all round. 

The A1 Citycarver will be available to order in the UK from September, with deliveries to follow later in Autumn. Prices are yet to be announced, but given the level of standard equipment equipped it can be expected to exceed £30,000 in higher specs. 

Daniel Joseph

29 July 2019

...and we used to think that Streetwise was a dumb name for a car!!!

Peter Cavellini

29 July 2019

 Come on!, how gullible do Audi think we are?!, it looks remarkably similar to what Nissan,Seat and Vauxhall.

Peter Cavellini.

Highline2.0

29 July 2019
This is going to sell like hot cakes.

TSV

29 July 2019

You can get a lot of hot cakes for £30K. £10K too expensive.

Danafarrar

29 July 2019

danafarrar

