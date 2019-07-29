New Audi A1 Citycarver arrives as rugged supermini

Audi has unveiled the A1 Citycarver as a more rugged, off-road-inspired version of its compact supermini to rival the Ford Fiesta Active.

Based on the standard A1 Sportback, the Citycarver receives roughly 2in of additional ground clearance with the addition of larger wheels and an upgraded suspension set-up. However, it is positioned as a more city-focused ‘urban crossover’ than the brand’s fully-fledged Allroad models.

Adding to its robust image is a protective bodykit similar to that fitted to Audi’s range of larger Allroad models, comprising contrasting wheel arches and side sills, with a stainless steel skidplate enhancing the supermini’s off-road credibility and durability.

At the front, the Citycarver is differentiated from the standard A1 with two distinctive slots below the bonnet shut line and a matt black honeycomb grille, while the rear bumper has been redesigned to more closely resemble Audi’s Q2 and Q3 compact SUVs.