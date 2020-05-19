New Alpina XB7 revealed with 613bhp and 180mph top speed

German firm's take on the BMW X7 weighs 2665kg but can reach 62mph in just over four seconds
Felix Page Autocar writer
19 May 2020

German performance brand Alpina has revealed the new XB7 as an upgraded version of BMW's flagship SUV, the X7. 

Powered by an uprated version of the twin-turbocharged 4.4-litre petrol V8 found in the top-rung BMW X7 M50i, the new Alpina XB7 produces 613bhp - 90bhp more than the standard car - and 590lb ft of torque, making it the most powerful model in Alpina’s line-up.

The power boost means the XB7, weighing in at 2655kg, can cover the 0-62mph sprint in just 4.2sec and reach an electronically limited top speed of 180mph - both improvements over the X7 M50i. 

Alpina also claims its new car offers "unrivalled agility" courtesy of its rear-wheel steering system and a bespoke suspension set-up comprising dual-axle air suspension, active roll stabilisation functionality and retuned damper settings. The XB7 also gains reinforced torsion struts and a new dome-bulkhead strut for enhanced rigidity through corners.

The air suspension system allows for different ride heights and wheel camber settings to suit different driving scenarios. In Sport mode and at speeds above 100mph, the ride height is lowered 20mm, with Sport+ taking the car down a full 40mm from its standard setting. 

The XB7 is told apart from the X7 by its  new front splitter with larger-than-standard air intakes and a reshaped rear bumper that houses four exhaust outlets and a subtle new diffuser. Alpina badges to the front and rear, blue Brembo brake callipers and bespoke wheel centre caps finish off the package.

As standard, the XB7 sits atop a set of 21in five-spoke alloy wheels, but an optional set of 23in forged alloy wheels, designed in Alpina’s characteristic 20-spoke pattern, are available and can be optionally finished in Anthracite Grey. The wheels shave 12.7kg from the SUV’s kerb weight and come wrapped in tyres developed specifically for the car by Pirelli. 

The interior - which can be specified in six- or seven-seat formats - is largely identical to that of the standard X7, save for subtle details such as a glass iDrive rotary controller, a sports-style steering wheel and Alpina logos throughout. A three-part panoramic sunroof, soft-close doors, and an Alcantara headliner are equipped as standard, although a range of optional upgrades - including an LED ceiling display offering more than 15,000 light patterns - will be available.

UK pricing and specifications are yet to be revealed, but the XB7 is available to order in Germany now from €155,000, suggesting it will likely cost upwards of £140,000 when it arrives here later this year. 

michael knight

19 May 2020

If the good old virus has tatught us anything it's that things must change - and this irrelevance is a prime example of the wrong direction. 

The amount of effort, cost, R+D, that went into making a 2.5 tonne wardrobe that little bit faster...the human race really are f*cked. 

We need intelligent innovation. Affordable and sustainable transportation. Lightweight and efficient. Not this massage ego for the golf club. 

Sorry, rant, but seriously as a petrol-head myself this is not the way forward. 

