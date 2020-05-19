New Alpina XB7 revealed with 613bhp and 180mph top speed

German performance brand Alpina has revealed the new XB7 as an upgraded version of BMW's flagship SUV, the X7.

Powered by an uprated version of the twin-turbocharged 4.4-litre petrol V8 found in the top-rung BMW X7 M50i, the new Alpina XB7 produces 613bhp - 90bhp more than the standard car - and 590lb ft of torque, making it the most powerful model in Alpina’s line-up.

The power boost means the XB7, weighing in at 2655kg, can cover the 0-62mph sprint in just 4.2sec and reach an electronically limited top speed of 180mph - both improvements over the X7 M50i.

Alpina also claims its new car offers "unrivalled agility" courtesy of its rear-wheel steering system and a bespoke suspension set-up comprising dual-axle air suspension, active roll stabilisation functionality and retuned damper settings. The XB7 also gains reinforced torsion struts and a new dome-bulkhead strut for enhanced rigidity through corners.

The air suspension system allows for different ride heights and wheel camber settings to suit different driving scenarios. In Sport mode and at speeds above 100mph, the ride height is lowered 20mm, with Sport+ taking the car down a full 40mm from its standard setting.

The XB7 is told apart from the X7 by its new front splitter with larger-than-standard air intakes and a reshaped rear bumper that houses four exhaust outlets and a subtle new diffuser. Alpina badges to the front and rear, blue Brembo brake callipers and bespoke wheel centre caps finish off the package.