New 2024 Cupra Tavascan previewed by Extreme E Concept

The Cupra Tavascan Extreme E Concept has made its public debut at the Munich motor show, giving another glimpse of the road car that will go into production in 2024.

The sports SUV will be the brand’s second EV, following the Cupra Born hot hatch. No performance details have been confirmed at this stage, but this racing concept features a 54kWh battery and is capable of 0-62mph in around 4.0sec.

Cupra boss Wayne Griffiths had to fight to make the original concept a reality following its launch at the 2019 Frankfurt motor show. That car had a 302bhp dual-motor powertrain, similar to the ID 4 GTX from sibling brand Volkswagen, which was unveiled earlier this year with a 77kWh battery and 298 miles of range. The ID 4 and the Tavascan concept use the same MEB platform.

Cupra points to various changes over the current Abt Cupra Extreme E racing SUV, with LEDs allowing it to incorporate Cupra’s signature headlights. These are set into a 3D-printed frame, which Cupra says reduces the need for expensive tooling and allows the team to create replacement parts in as little as six hours.

As much of the body as possible is constructed from flax fibres, a natural alternative to carbonfibre, reducing the impact of construction on the environment.

Meanwhile, the livery has been designed to allow the car to stand out in the arctic, desert, glacier and ocean locations that appear on the Extreme E calendar.

“We strongly believe in the Extreme E project as a whole,” said Antonino Labate, director of strategy, business development and operations for Cupra. “Electrification, sustainability, gender-balance and diversity are common values between Cupra and Extreme E.

"The Cupra Tavascan Extreme E Concept is clear proof of the hard work that we’re doing at Cupra in order to be able to compete next season.”

It isn’t yet known when the next-generation Extreme E car will make its debut, but the second season of the fledgling series is set to begin next spring.

“The Cupra Tavascan Extreme E Concept is looking incredible, and in addition to being fully electric, it's now even more sustainable, using recyclable and organic materials,” said Cupra driver Jutta Kleinschmidt. “I can't wait to compete with this newly designed version!”

