BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Cupra boss fighting to bring 302bhp Tavascan EV to production
UP NEXT
How the NEVS Sango could resurrect an old Saab plant

Cupra boss fighting to bring 302bhp Tavascan EV to production

Dramatically styled twin-motor EV could reach showrooms in 2024, but it's not a priority
News
3 mins read
1 October 2020

Cupra boss Wayne Griffiths said the firm remains committed to “the dream” of putting the Tavascan electric concept into production - but hinted it is unlikely before 2024.

The SUV-coupé concept, built on the Volkswagen Group MEB platform, was first shown at last year’s Frankfurt motor show, featuring radical exterior styling and a 302bhp twin-motor powertrain. 

Griffiths said the Tavascan is “a dream for the brand and we’re fighting to bring it to reality”. He added: “It’s a project we’re working on, but we’re not ready to announce dates or timings, not because we have doubts but because we have a lot of other models to launch first. The pipeline is full for the next few years.”

Those models include the new Formentor crossover and the el-Born, Cupra’s first full EV, which will be launched next year.

Griffiths declined to comment on reports that the Tavascan could be built in China from 2024 onwards as part of a joint venture between the VW Group and JAC Motors.

Named after a ski resort near the French border in Catalonia, the Tavascan is said to marry “the presence of an SUV with the sleekness of a sports coupé” and showcases the evolution of Cupra design as it moves further away from its parent company, Seat

The front end of the Tavascan is designed to balance the desire for “muscularity and dynamism”, the company claims, with an exterior shape honed for range-boosting aerodynamic efficiency. The front end is also intended to create a “totally different focal point” from those of conventional combustion-engined cars, with an illuminated Cupra logo mounted low, below the blanked-out ‘grille’. A separate badge spells out ‘Cupra’ in a vent linked to the headlights. 

The rear is also heavily dominated by the lower portion’s styling, with a striking bumper shape mated to a steeply raked rear window line and full-width light bar, intersected by the Cupra logo. 

It is claimed each vent and slat on the body serves a purpose, either in allowing air to flow over the body or directing it internally to cool batteries. The model also sits on aero-optimised 22in wheels. 

Cupra claims the interior “mixes material and technological concepts with openness and focus” by the use of “contrasting colours, structural carbon and dynamic approaches to technology and design”. Leather, carbon and Alcantara are the dominant materials. 

There is a floating dashboard but a digital instrument cluster and 13.0in infotainment screen are the focal points. The 13.0in screen can be moved towards the passenger if needed and speaker and smartphone connectivity features are integrated into the seats. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

Mazda MX-30 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Mazda MX-30 2020 UK review
Citroen C5 Aircross Hybrid 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Citroen C5 Aircross Hybrid 2020 UK review
Jeep Renegade 4xe Trailhawk
Jeep Renegade 4xe Trailhawk 2020 UK review
Volkswagen Touareg R 2020 first drive review - hero front
Volkswagen Touareg R 2020 review
Lexus LC Convertible 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Lexus LC 500 Convertible 2020 UK review
View all latest drives
Back to top

Cupra stresses that the Tavascan concept is designed to deliver “the performance, dynamics and drivability its customers demand”. To that end, it features a dual-motor electric powertrain putting out 302bhp, enabling 0-62mph in “less than 6.5sec”. 

The Tavascan uses the highly flexible Volkswagen Group MEB platform, integrating the two motors across both axles for all-wheel drive. The floorpan houses a 77kWh lithium ion battery, taken from the largest-capacity version of VW’s ID 3. A range of 280 miles is claimed. 

The brand predicts the electric SUV-coupé market will grow by 15% every year and hopes to capitalise on that with future models evolving from the Tavascan.  

Cupra has already begun building the Formentor – also an SUV-coupé but one with plug-in hybrid (PHEV) powertrains rather than purely electric.

Additional reporting by James Attwood. 

Read more

New Cupra Formentor coupé-crossover revealed​

Volkswagen ID 3 2020 review

Facelifted 2020 Cupra Ateca arrives with improved dynamics

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
11

superstevie

2 September 2019
Kinda looks like an angry Tesla. Interior looks like a better resolved Tesla 3 interior as well.

I don't dislike it, but neither am I wowed by it. It is good to see a Seat/Cupra design that isn't a sportier version of a Skoda

Peter Cavellini

2 September 2019

 Yeah, if only these concepts could make it onto the Road as is, why do designers not do realistic cars?

lambo58

2 September 2019

The onslaught of electric cars continues

Excellent

Andy_Cowe

2 September 2019

I like a lot of the detailing. Hopefully the styling will come to something nicer than an SUV, such as Ibiza and Leon equivalents.

Peter Cavellini

2 September 2019

 This styling might not work on a smaller Vehicle?

Citytiger

2 September 2019

another car with an oversized iPod slapped on the dashboard, when will this obsession end, anyone with any sense knows its far cheaper to add a screen and some software, than actually make proper buttons and switches, but they can charge more for them, then comes the problem of what you do in a few years time when a facelift or a replacment is due, once you have screens in place, its far harder to change the interior design, or make it more modern or upmarket. 

Sonic

2 September 2019
Citytiger wrote:

then comes the problem of what you do in a few years time when a facelift or a replacment is due, once you have screens in place, its far harder to change the interior design, or make it more modern or upmarket. 

I would say it's the opposite if a dash is designed with a load of bottons and switches - It's forever going to have in-period buttons and switches. At least with a screen, they can update the UI to look more modern, or add new features to the car via software updates.

Pietro Cavolonero

2 September 2019

flibble

Pietka Chavellini

3 September 2019

Glad to see you are carrying on the family tradition of spouting nonsense on car news sites

Pietro Cavolonero wrote:

flibble

Citytiger

2 September 2019
Sonic wrote:
Citytiger wrote:

then comes the problem of what you do in a few years time when a facelift or a replacment is due, once you have screens in place, its far harder to change the interior design, or make it more modern or upmarket. 

 

I would say it's the opposite if a dash is designed with a load of bottons and switches - It's forever going to have in-period buttons and switches. At least with a screen, they can update the UI to look more modern, or add new features to the car via software updates.

Changing the UI doesnt make it any different, the design of the actual dash will be exactly the same, but the manufacturers will charge more for it, its also as has been pointed on on Teslas, a single point of failure, LCD screens cost pennies these days, so why are cars not getting cheaper? 

Pages

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

Mazda MX-30 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Mazda MX-30 2020 UK review
Citroen C5 Aircross Hybrid 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Citroen C5 Aircross Hybrid 2020 UK review
Jeep Renegade 4xe Trailhawk
Jeep Renegade 4xe Trailhawk 2020 UK review
Volkswagen Touareg R 2020 first drive review - hero front
Volkswagen Touareg R 2020 review
Lexus LC Convertible 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Lexus LC 500 Convertible 2020 UK review
View all latest drives