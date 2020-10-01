Cupra boss fighting to bring 302bhp Tavascan EV to production

Cupra boss Wayne Griffiths said the firm remains committed to “the dream” of putting the Tavascan electric concept into production - but hinted it is unlikely before 2024.
The SUV-coupé concept, built on the Volkswagen Group MEB platform, was first shown at last year’s Frankfurt motor show, featuring radical exterior styling and a 302bhp twin-motor powertrain.
Griffiths said the Tavascan is “a dream for the brand and we’re fighting to bring it to reality”. He added: “It’s a project we’re working on, but we’re not ready to announce dates or timings, not because we have doubts but because we have a lot of other models to launch first. The pipeline is full for the next few years.”
Those models include the new Formentor crossover and the el-Born, Cupra’s first full EV, which will be launched next year.
Griffiths declined to comment on reports that the Tavascan could be built in China from 2024 onwards as part of a joint venture between the VW Group and JAC Motors.
Named after a ski resort near the French border in Catalonia, the Tavascan is said to marry “the presence of an SUV with the sleekness of a sports coupé” and showcases the evolution of Cupra design as it moves further away from its parent company, Seat.
The front end of the Tavascan is designed to balance the desire for “muscularity and dynamism”, the company claims, with an exterior shape honed for range-boosting aerodynamic efficiency. The front end is also intended to create a “totally different focal point” from those of conventional combustion-engined cars, with an illuminated Cupra logo mounted low, below the blanked-out ‘grille’. A separate badge spells out ‘Cupra’ in a vent linked to the headlights.
The rear is also heavily dominated by the lower portion’s styling, with a striking bumper shape mated to a steeply raked rear window line and full-width light bar, intersected by the Cupra logo.
It is claimed each vent and slat on the body serves a purpose, either in allowing air to flow over the body or directing it internally to cool batteries. The model also sits on aero-optimised 22in wheels.
Cupra claims the interior “mixes material and technological concepts with openness and focus” by the use of “contrasting colours, structural carbon and dynamic approaches to technology and design”. Leather, carbon and Alcantara are the dominant materials.
There is a floating dashboard but a digital instrument cluster and 13.0in infotainment screen are the focal points. The 13.0in screen can be moved towards the passenger if needed and speaker and smartphone connectivity features are integrated into the seats.
superstevie
Kinda looks like an angry
I don't dislike it, but neither am I wowed by it. It is good to see a Seat/Cupra design that isn't a sportier version of a Skoda
Peter Cavellini
If only......?
Yeah, if only these concepts could make it onto the Road as is, why do designers not do realistic cars?
lambo58
The onslaught of electric
The onslaught of electric cars continues
Excellent
Andy_Cowe
Pity it’s on an SUV
I like a lot of the detailing. Hopefully the styling will come to something nicer than an SUV, such as Ibiza and Leon equivalents.
Peter Cavellini
Just a thought...
This styling might not work on a smaller Vehicle?
Citytiger
Another week
another car with an oversized iPod slapped on the dashboard, when will this obsession end, anyone with any sense knows its far cheaper to add a screen and some software, than actually make proper buttons and switches, but they can charge more for them, then comes the problem of what you do in a few years time when a facelift or a replacment is due, once you have screens in place, its far harder to change the interior design, or make it more modern or upmarket.
Sonic
Citytiger wrote:
I would say it's the opposite if a dash is designed with a load of bottons and switches - It's forever going to have in-period buttons and switches. At least with a screen, they can update the UI to look more modern, or add new features to the car via software updates.
Pietro Cavolonero
do they work with driving glove?!
flibble
Pietka Chavellini
Ah cousin Pietro, good to see you here
Glad to see you are carrying on the family tradition of spouting nonsense on car news sites
Citytiger
Sonic wrote:
Changing the UI doesnt make it any different, the design of the actual dash will be exactly the same, but the manufacturers will charge more for it, its also as has been pointed on on Teslas, a single point of failure, LCD screens cost pennies these days, so why are cars not getting cheaper?
