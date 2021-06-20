Volkswagen ID 4 GTX 2021 review

8
The GTI for the electric age uses two motors to deliver four-wheel drive and 295bhp
by Greg Kable
20 June 2021

What is it?

Just as deliveries of the standard ID 4 electric SUV get under way, Volkswagen has crowned the line-up with a hot GTX variant.

As with the original Golf GTI back in 1976, VW is attempting to provide its new car with an added dash of driver engagement. The thinking is that a select group of EV buyers, just like those of conventional cars, want to stand out from the crowd. So in the same way that the GTI badge boosts the appeal of the Golf, the GTX badge is meant to make the ID 4 more attractive to driving enthusiasts.

It’s far from a simple reworking of VW’s second dedicated EV. In fact, the changes go quite deep – most notably to the drivetrain. Unlike the standard ID 4, which has a single electric motor to power the rear wheels, the GTX uses a motor on each axle, giving it four-wheel drive. This layout has already been seen on its sibling models, the Audi Q4 E-tron and the Skoda Enyaq iV.

The GTX’s asynchronous front motor delivers 107bhp and 120lb ft, while its synchronous rear motor develops the same 201bhp and 228lb ft as it does in the exclusively rear-driven ID 4 Pro Performance. All up, there’s a combined 295bhp and 348lb ft of torque.

The headlining output can be accessed for a period of 30 seconds before the power electronics ease it back to preserve the charge and avoid overheating. Drive is sent to the wheels via a single-speed gearbox on each axle.

What's it like?

The generous torque endows the GTX with brisk step-off. It leaves the line smartly, with excellent traction and an engagingly determined feel. It certainly feels quicker than the standard ID 4 on a loaded throttle – as backed up by its 0-62mph time of 6.2sec, which is 2.3sec quicker than that of the ID 4 Pro Performance.

An inherent quietness and smoothness of operation add to the perception of added performance. There’s a subtle whine to the twin-motor drivetrain when you call up the combined reserves, but they are always silken in their deployment.

Still, that initial urgency can’t overcome the 2149kg kerb weight and increasing aerodynamic drag and rolling resistance. Once you’re at typical motorway speeds, the acceleration tails off decidedly. Top speed is restricted to 112mph – 12mph higher than on the standard ID 4.

Also shared with that car are two primary driving modes: D and B. D favours coasting, allowing the GTX to roll for impressively long distances with only minimal energy recuperation on a trailing throttle. B triggers greater regen, with the brakes programmed to pull it up with maximum harvesting of electricity. In addition, there are five driving modes on top of these two settings.

Claimed energy consumption of 3.8kWh per mile provides the GTX with a competitive range of 298 miles from its 77kWh battery.

In keeping with the sporting brief, VW has retuned the ID 4’s suspension for the GTX. Among the changes are unique spring and damper rates and a 15mm reduction in ride height. The standard wheels are 20in, but the early-production example we’re driving runs on an optional 21in set, in combination with 235/45-profile front and 255/40-profile rear tyres.

With its nippy acceleration and a tight turning circle, the GTX is brilliantly effective around town. There’s also greater vigour to its open-road character than standard rear-drive ID 4s. What I like is the keenness to its handling.

With a very low centre of gravity – an upshot of its 486kg battery being mounted wholly within the floorpan – it corners with great authority. The ability of its electric motors to provide drive individually to each wheel thanks to the torque-vectoring qualities of its two axles gives the ID 4 GTX great balance and purchase.

It’s just a pity the other areas of the new ID 4 aren’t quite up to the task. Although quite precise, there is little true feedback through the variable-rate steering. The brakes also have a highly servoed feel, with an odd multi-stage action that can be traced to the efforts of the energy recuperation system.

Despite the low-profile tyres and reduced ride height, it does ride exceptionally well, though. Taking a leaf out of the Golf GTI book, the ID 4 GTX receives a number of subtle styling tweaks.

Apart from the GTX badges, there are high-gloss black air intakes elements, a black roof, anthracite roof bars and a small rear spoiler. The rear bumper has been redesigned with a unique diffuser. Additionally, the LED headlights feature exclusive graphics, while the lenses of the LED tail-lights are styled to create an X-shaped graphic when the brakes are applied.

As we’ve said of standard ID 4 models, the GTX is quite versatile. Its flat floor creates lots of cabin space for a car that’s 4582mm long, and there are 543 litres of nominal luggage space behind the split fold rear seats. There’s even an electrically folding towbar for a braked trailer of up to 1400kg in weight.

Inside, there are model-specific colours for the dashboard and other trims, although the tartan upholstery that has been a key identifier of GTI models down through the years is conspicuous by its absence.

Should I buy one?

A performance-oriented, electric-powered crossover might not be everyone’s idea of fun. But the ID 4 GTX is a justified addition to the Volkswagen line-up. There is a sufficient increase in overall verve to distant it from other ID 4 models, while the subtle changes to its suspension give the GTX's handling a more dynamic touch, if no more in terms of ultimate feel. It also promises quite a reasonable range, too.

If you’re thinking of going electric, this car is well worth a look.

BlahBlah43 21 June 2021
2,150kg! Its as heavy as a large suv. Zero interest. Even with the weight down low, it's too much weight.
scrap 21 June 2021

Without much in the way of handling panache, the Audi version is much more appealing for the cabin alone. Why the dull grey fabric? A small detail but yet another misstep on VW's new electric family. Also, why doesn't it have a body kit that improves the aero of the standard model? This is even more important in an EV where high speed running is so bad for range.

Andrew1 20 June 2021

£50,000 for those hard and shiny plastics, basically sub-Dacia interior quality? They must be joking, this is a rip-off. There are quite a few much better options in this price range.

