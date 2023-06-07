BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New 2024 Aston Martin Vantage will be "complete hooligan"
UP NEXT
Caterham to reveal radical Project V electric car concept in July

New 2024 Aston Martin Vantage will be "complete hooligan"

Two-seat Aston prepares for reinvention as an outright sports car to rival the Porsche 911
mark-tisshaw-autocar
News
2 mins read
7 June 2023

The reinvented Aston Martin Vantage will be styled to be a “complete hooligan” as part of a plan to make it even sportier, chief creative officer Marek Reichman has told Autocar.

Although the Vantage will undergo a similar interior overhaul to the DB12, it will be differentiated by its character on the road. Given the high-riding DBX 707 offers Vantage-baiting levels of performance and the DB12 has been given a power boost and significant handling upgrade over the DB11 it replaces, “you get more sporty anyway”, said Reichman, when it came to creating the next Vantage.

“The next Vantage can separate from a DB12 with huge performance and a DBX that feels like it. It has to be completely different,” said Reichman. “The replacement for the DBS will then be “completely different to both of them.”

Related articles

Product and market strategy director Alex Long echoed Reichman, saying: "We'll see in our sports car and GT range much more breadth and separation between one end and the other, where today they're quite similarly positioned. We'll see a much broader operating range."

Reichman also said Aston’s road car operation will be making full use of the Formula 1 team’s resources, likely resulting in several tweaks in the Vantage’s design. The upgraded model was recently seen testing at the Nürburgring, revealing a smaller grille and smoother lines around the front end. The car's rear appears to have received a reworked splitter with a quad-exhaust set-up and more aggressive air ducting from the wheel arches.

The chassis set-up is expected to take after the track-honed V12 Vantage, with improvements in poise and pace ranking high on the to-do list. Lightweighting is not likely to extend to a smaller engine, however: AMG’s six-cylinder wouldn’t work for the Vantage, Long said, because “the sound is so much” of the car’s raw emotional appeal. “We don’t build transport. We build dreams,” he added.

As such, the Vantage is expected to use an uprated version of the 503bhp 4.0-litre V8 from the current-generation car. The new Mercedes-AMG SL 63 uses the same unit, but boosted to 577bhp, hinting at its potential in the new Vantage.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

Renault Austral front dynamic
Renault Austral 2023 UK first drive
Renault Austral 2023 UK first drive
01 Alpine A110 R UK FD 2023 lead front cornering
Alpine A110 R 2023 UK first drive
Alpine A110 R 2023 UK first drive
honda jazz crosstar review 2023 01 cornering front
Honda Jazz Crosstar 2023 UK first drive
Honda Jazz Crosstar 2023 UK first drive
porsche 911 sport classic 2023 01 cornering front
Porsche 911 Sport Classic 2023 UK first drive
Porsche 911 Sport Classic 2023 UK first drive
vauxhall astra gse review 2023 21 tracking front
Vauxhall Astra GSe 2023 first drive
Vauxhall Astra GSe 2023 first drive

View all latest drives

Back to top

Prices are likely to rise significantly compared with the £133,920 starting price of the existing Vantage, given Aston’s push to become a profitable luxury brand. For reference, the larger DB12 is anticipated to start from £185,000 when it arrives later this year.

used cars for sale

Tesla Model 3 (Dual Motor) Long Range Auto 4WDE 4dr
2020
£31,475
24,006miles
Electric
Automatic
4
BMW 1 SERIES 1.5 116d SE Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£6,990
112,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 2.0 M235i Auto XDrive Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2021
£31,995
29,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
Vauxhall CORSA 1.4i EcoTEC SRi Nav Auto Euro 6 5dr
2019
£12,594
34,455miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Porsche Macan 3.0 TD V6 S PDK 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£33,199
42,639miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Renault CLIO 1.6 VVT Expression 3dr
2008
£3,995
48,979miles
Petrol
Automatic
3
Toyota Yaris 1.5 VVT-h Icon E-CVT Euro 6 5dr
2016
£13,900
15,596miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
Mercedes-Benz A Class 1.5 A180 CDI Sport Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2014
£9,310
80,460miles
Diesel
Manual
5
BMW 1 Series 2.0 120i SE Steptronic Euro 4 5dr
2008
£4,885
86,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Next
Prev
View all cars
Powerd By

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
Peter Cavellini 7 June 2023

" we don't build transport, we build dreams" what kind of a statement is that?, Aston only have to adress previous failings in there products namely the interior needs modernisation, the exterior shape inst quite there yet, this car from certain angles reminds me of the Toyota Celica from a while back which was a nice looking car by the way, Aston Martin need to bold brave and get away. From the James Bond DB5 iconography.

Latest Drives

Renault Austral front dynamic
Renault Austral 2023 UK first drive
Renault Austral 2023 UK first drive
01 Alpine A110 R UK FD 2023 lead front cornering
Alpine A110 R 2023 UK first drive
Alpine A110 R 2023 UK first drive
honda jazz crosstar review 2023 01 cornering front
Honda Jazz Crosstar 2023 UK first drive
Honda Jazz Crosstar 2023 UK first drive
porsche 911 sport classic 2023 01 cornering front
Porsche 911 Sport Classic 2023 UK first drive
Porsche 911 Sport Classic 2023 UK first drive
vauxhall astra gse review 2023 21 tracking front
Vauxhall Astra GSe 2023 first drive
Vauxhall Astra GSe 2023 first drive

View all latest drives