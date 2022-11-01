New 2023 Volvo EX90 to be revealed today

Volvo’s range-topping new electric car, the EX90, has been previewed ahead of its full reveal at 2pm (GMT) today.

Set to go on sale next year, the electric SUV will be Volvo’s new flagship and the first to sit atop its new SPA2 platform. It will be kitted out with safety technology never before seen on a production vehicle and sold alongside a heavily refreshed version of the current XC90.

New images give little of the car's final design away, but do hint at how important aerodynamic efficiency has been for the design team – Volvo claims a coefficient of 0.29Cd – and confirm that Lidar technology will be standard across the range. Various visible cues, such as the blanked-off grille and C-shaped light clusters, will link the EX90 to the smaller Volvo C40 Recharge and Volvo XC40 Recharge EVs.

Earlier images showed the EX90’s interior is focused on delivering clear information and data to the driver. The firm has done away with ergonomic buttons, with the majority of functions (such as sat-nav, phone data and media) now controlled through the large central touchscreen.

Driver-focused information in the EX90 is displayed on a smaller screen behind the steering wheel, including range, speed and direct navigation instructions.

“It’s all about providing you with the right information at the right time,” says Thomas Stovicek, Volvo’s head of UX. “We want your driving experience to be focused, simple and safe. Since the car also understands its surroundings and you better than ever before, we can create an even safer situation by reducing mode confusion, distraction and information overload.”