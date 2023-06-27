BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New 2023 BMW X1 M35i brings 296bhp for £45,995
UP NEXT
Volkswagen scales back EV production

New 2023 BMW X1 M35i brings 296bhp for £45,995

Sporting variant of premium crossover receives power boost and chassis overhaul for increased agility
Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
27 June 2023

The M performance variant of the new BMW X1 has arrived, bringing a range of chassis and engine tweaks aimed at usurping the Mercedes-AMG GLA 35.

Called the X1 M35i, it’s powered by an upgraded version of the turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine featured in the BMW 2 Series Coupé, Morgan Plus Four and Toyota GR Supra, among others. In the M35i, its power and torque outputs peak at 296bhp and 295lb ft, allowing the crossover to complete the 0-62mph sprint in 5.4sec – 0.2sec behind the GLA 35.

Power is delivered to all four wheels through a seven-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox, with a mechanical limited-slip differential improving traction at the front end.

Related articles

As for chassis tweaks, adaptive suspension is fitted as standard to the M35i, which sits 15mm lower than conventional variants of the X1. The stability control and traction control systems have also been revised to reduce the length of their physical connections, allowing them to provide corrective inputs up to 10 times faster than before.

New 19in alloy wheels are fitted as standard, reducing unsprung weight and providing enough room for optional M Compound brakes. These discs – 385mm drilled units up front and regular 335mm items at the rear – are made from cast iron and aluminium and are claimed by BMW to improve stopping power while further reducing unsprung weight.

BMW X1 M35i 2023 interior

To further distinguish the M35i from regular X1s visually, it receives a more aggressive bodykit with larger air dams at the front. At the rear is a more prominent spoiler and quad-exhaust-pipe arrangement.

Car Review
BMW X1
01 BMW X1 23i RT 2023 lead driving
Read our full road test review
Read more

Inside, the M35i gains a pair of more aggressively bolstered sports seats, but buyers can also specify the optional M Sport buckets pictured here. An M Sport leather stitched steering wheel is standard, but the rest of the interior largely mirrors the regular X1.

Prices start from £45,995 in the UK – £7125 less than the GLA 35 but nearly £6000 more than the outgoing Mini Countryman JCW. European deliveries begin in November.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

peugeot 3008 2023 01 tracking front
Peugeot 3008 136 e-DCS6 Hybrid 2023 first drive
Peugeot 3008 136 e-DCS6 Hybrid 2023 first drive
peugeot 508 pse review 2023 01 tracking front
Peugeot 508 PSE 2023 first drive
Peugeot 508 PSE 2023 first drive
Skoda Enyaq Coupe 80 Studio hero driving
Skoda Enyaq iV Coupe 80 Studio
Skoda Enyaq iV Coupe 80 Studio
peugeot e 2008 2023 01 tracking front
Peugeot e-2008 GT 2023 first drive
Peugeot e-2008 GT 2023 first drive
ford ranger v6 review 2023 12 hero action
Ford Ranger Wildtrak EcoBlue V6 240 2023 UK first drive
Ford Ranger Wildtrak EcoBlue V6 240 2023 UK first drive

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
01 BMW X1 23i RT 2023 lead driving

BMW X1

Compact SUV enters third generation with petrol, diesel, hybrid and electric power

Read our review
Back to top

used BMW X1 cars for sale

BMW X1 2.0 20d M Sport Auto XDrive Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£18,990
64,646miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
BMW X1 1.5 18i Sport SDrive Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£23,500
15,051miles
Petrol
Manual
5
BMW X1 2.0 20d Sport Auto XDrive Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£20,750
31,280miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
BMW X1 2.0 18d Sport Auto SDrive Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£15,000
83,080miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
BMW X1 2.0 18d M Sport SDrive Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2014
£8,795
81,771miles
Diesel
Manual
5
BMW X1 2.0 20d XLine XDrive Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2012
£8,950
55,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
BMW X1 2.0 20d M Sport Auto XDrive Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£17,499
67,589miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
BMW X1 2.0 20i XLine Auto XDrive Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£24,900
15,371miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
BMW X1 1.5 18i SE SDrive Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£19,800
32,287miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Next
Prev
View all 1610 cars
Powerd By

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
4
Add a comment…
TianaKhaleesi 28 June 2023

I get paid more than $200 to $400 per hour for working online. d1 I heard about this job 3 months ago and after joining this I have earned easily $30k from this without having online working skills . Simply give it a shot on the accompanying site…

Here is I started.…………>> W­W­W.S­M­A­R­T­C­A­S­H­1.C­O­M

scrap 28 June 2023

It's not usurping anything. If you're the kind of twerp who wants a hard-riding, more aggressive looking SUV to drive around the suburbs then you now have another option. But please don't be a twerp.

tuga 27 June 2023
Geez, what a dumb little car...
Boris9119 28 June 2023

Agreed, and the same vehicle is approx 6k less here in the USA per Car & Driver.

Latest Drives

peugeot 3008 2023 01 tracking front
Peugeot 3008 136 e-DCS6 Hybrid 2023 first drive
Peugeot 3008 136 e-DCS6 Hybrid 2023 first drive
peugeot 508 pse review 2023 01 tracking front
Peugeot 508 PSE 2023 first drive
Peugeot 508 PSE 2023 first drive
Skoda Enyaq Coupe 80 Studio hero driving
Skoda Enyaq iV Coupe 80 Studio
Skoda Enyaq iV Coupe 80 Studio
peugeot e 2008 2023 01 tracking front
Peugeot e-2008 GT 2023 first drive
Peugeot e-2008 GT 2023 first drive
ford ranger v6 review 2023 12 hero action
Ford Ranger Wildtrak EcoBlue V6 240 2023 UK first drive
Ford Ranger Wildtrak EcoBlue V6 240 2023 UK first drive

View all latest drives