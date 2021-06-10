BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: 2022 Volkswagen Multivan: pricing and specification revealed
UP NEXT
Porsche 911 GT3 gets track-focused Manthey upgrades

2022 Volkswagen Multivan: pricing and specification revealed

Volkswagen reinvents its van-shaped MPV on a new platform, with prices starting from £43,160
Autocar-Felix-Page
News
3 mins read
16 December 2021

Volkswagen has revealed pricing and specification details for the new Multivan, the successor to the Caravelle that marks one of the most significant reinventions for the company's largest MPV in its 71-year history.

Prices start from £43,160, with three initial specification levels available: Life, Style and, for the model's launch only, Energetic.

All specifications can be selected with a short- or long-wheelbase body and with the choice of a 1.5-litre or 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, or the opton of a plug-in hybrid.

Related articles

Entry-level Life models are equipped with 16in alloy wheels, seven seats, two sliding doors and a 10.0in infotainment display. Also included is Volkswagen’s digital cockpit, front assist and lane assist.

Style models start from £58,130 and gain 17in wheels, IQ.Light LED matrix headlights, the Premium Discover navigation infotainment system, electric sliding doors and tailgate, and park assist. 

The limited-run Energetic specification, an exclusive launch edition, is available with a 1.4-litre turbocharged eHybrid powertrain and premium features such as a Harman Kardon sound system, 18in wheels, a panoramic sunroof and privacy glass. 

Volkswagen’s order books will open in January 2022, with the first deliveries expected towards the end of March.

Volkswagen has ditched the Caravelle name to reflect the MPV's comprehensive reinvention and the fact that it no longer shares its underpinnings with the Transporter commercial van. It is effectively now a stand-alone model, with the commercially focused Transporter model soon to be replaced by a Ford-built successor, twinned with the Transit. 

Instead, the seven-seater has made the switch to an extended version of the Volkswagen Group's MQB platform, which is also used by the Seat Tarraco, Skoda Kodiaq and Volkswagen Tiguan

Advertisement

Latest Drives

KIACEED 03

Kia Ceed 1.0 T-GDi ‘2’ 2021 UK drive

Kia Ceed 1.0 T-GDi ‘2’ 2021 UK drive
1 BMW i4 eDrive 40 2021 LHD first drive review lead

BMW i4 eDrive40 M Sport 2021 UK review

BMW i4 eDrive40 M Sport 2021 UK review
1 Cupra Born 2021 LHD UK first drive review hero front

Cupra Born 2021 UK review

Cupra Born 2021 UK review
1 Porsche Taycan GTS Sport Turismo 2021 first drive review lead

Porsche Taycan GTS Sport Turismo 2021 review

Porsche Taycan GTS Sport Turismo 2021 review
1 Porsche 911 GTS 2021 UK first drive review lead

Porsche 911 Carrera GTS 2021 UK review

Porsche 911 Carrera GTS 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Volkswagen Caravelle T6

Volkswagen Caravelle

Is there a place for the new iteration of this van-based MPV in a crowd segment?

Read our review
Back to top

That switch paves the way for a raft of technological, stylistic and ergonomic enhancements, while also allowing the MPV to adopt its first-ever plug-in hybrid powertrain.

The Multivan eHybrid pairs a 148bhp turbocharged 1.4-litre petrol engine with a 114bhp electric motor on the front axle for a combined output of 215bhp, while a 13kWh battery under the floor allows for electric-only running on "short urban trips". Volkswagen has suggested a maximum EV range of around 31 miles.

Also available are 1.5-litre and 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engines. A 201bhp diesel will  join the line-up later next year.

While the PHEV gets its own six-speed dual-clutch (DSG) gearbox, the conventional petrol variants use a familiar eight-speed automatic. 

Along with the mechanical revisions, the seven-seater has been completely redesigned, with stylistic nods to the 1985 T3-generation Transporter among its defining features.

In typical fashion, it's available in a horizontally split two-tone livery, but a full-width grille and sharp LED lights set it clearly apart from the outgoing Caravelle.

As standard, the Multivan measures 1941mm wide, 4973mm long and 1903mm tall (a 5173mm-long extended-wheelbase option is also available), making it slightly larger overall than the T6-generation model. Its aerodynamics are claimed to result in improved efficiency, too.

Advertisement
Back to top

Volkswagen says the Multivan is "more flexible and spacious than ever" inside, highlighting a new modular seating system and multifunction table. The five rear seats can be removed entirely, while the second row can be spun around to create a social seating arrangement. 

Crucially, Volkswagen says, the absence of a centre console - made possible by the removal of the conventional handbrake and gear selector – has allowed for a flat floor throughout the entire cabin, giving the base version 469 litres of boot space, which extends to 1844 litres with the rearmost seats removed. 

Related review
Volkswagen Caravelle T6
Car Reviews
Volkswagen Caravelle
8
Read our review

The driver's area has also been subject to radical revisions to bring the Multivan more closely in line with Volkswagen's latest cars. A new multifunction steering wheel, a 10.25in digital instrument display and a 10.0in infotainment touchscreen are standard features, while optional upgrades include a head-up display and a wireless smartphone charger.

Also included are a range of advanced safety features, including road sign recognition, lane-keeping assistance and automatic emergency braking.

The Multivan is Volkswagen's first commercial vehicle to get the new IQ.Drive system, which uses the adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assistance functions to enable what it calls "semi-autonomous driving" on long-distance journeys.

READ MORE

Hotel California: Autocar's least-epic drive in a VW Camper

New Volkswagen Caddy Beach mini-camper van detailed

2023 Ford Transit Custom, VW Transporter to gain EV versions

Used cars for sale

 Volkswagen Caravelle 2.0 Bitdi Bluemotion Tech Executive 180 5dr Dsg
2015
£34,999
36,536miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Volkswagen Caravelle 2.0 Tdi Bluemotion Tech 150 Se 5dr Dsg
2019
£44,980
21,750miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Volkswagen Caravelle 2.0 Tdi Bluemotion Tech 150 Se 5dr Dsg
2019
£46,980
23,790miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Volkswagen Caravelle 2.0 Tdi Bluemotion Tech 150 Se 5dr Dsg
2019
£46,980
22,968miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Volkswagen Caravelle 2.0 Tdi Bluemotion Tech 199 Executive 5dr Dsg
2019
£47,995
12,499miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Volkswagen Caravelle 2.0 Tdi Bluemotion Tech 150 Executive 5dr Dsg
2019
£49,495
1,344miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Volkswagen Caravelle 2.0 Tdi Bluemotion Tech 199 Executive 5dr Dsg
2020
£51,900
7,589miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Volkswagen Caravelle 2.0 Tdi Bmt 199 Executive 4motion 5dr Dsg
2019
£52,589
19,272miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Volkswagen Caravelle 2.0 Tdi Bluemotion Tech 199 Executive 5dr Dsg
2020
£54,990
23,595miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
13
Add a comment…
scrap 16 December 2021

I guess there's no 4WD yet? Another reason to hold out for the EV.

Also, I would pay good money NOT to have the VW digital cockpit. How have they still not fixed this shambles?

Commenter 15 June 2021
There has been multivan that is placed above the caravelle in price as a true luxury van for at least the past two generation. If the caravelle is dropped from market by range simplification, not because of replacement. Multivan is what audi would sell if it follow Lexus's lead in china which rebranded Toyota's alphard van. They lack the quirk of ssangyong which offered the rodius with hinged rear doors rather than sliding ones.
jag150 11 June 2021
Never understood why the Caravelle was just 7 seats.
Must have missed out on lots of sales.

Latest Drives

KIACEED 03

Kia Ceed 1.0 T-GDi ‘2’ 2021 UK drive

Kia Ceed 1.0 T-GDi ‘2’ 2021 UK drive
1 BMW i4 eDrive 40 2021 LHD first drive review lead

BMW i4 eDrive40 M Sport 2021 UK review

BMW i4 eDrive40 M Sport 2021 UK review
1 Cupra Born 2021 LHD UK first drive review hero front

Cupra Born 2021 UK review

Cupra Born 2021 UK review
1 Porsche Taycan GTS Sport Turismo 2021 first drive review lead

Porsche Taycan GTS Sport Turismo 2021 review

Porsche Taycan GTS Sport Turismo 2021 review
1 Porsche 911 GTS 2021 UK first drive review lead

Porsche 911 Carrera GTS 2021 UK review

Porsche 911 Carrera GTS 2021 UK review

View all latest drives