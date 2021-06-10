2022 Volkswagen Multivan: pricing and specification revealed

Volkswagen has revealed pricing and specification details for the new Multivan, the successor to the Caravelle that marks one of the most significant reinventions for the company's largest MPV in its 71-year history.

Prices start from £43,160, with three initial specification levels available: Life, Style and, for the model's launch only, Energetic.

All specifications can be selected with a short- or long-wheelbase body and with the choice of a 1.5-litre or 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, or the opton of a plug-in hybrid.

Entry-level Life models are equipped with 16in alloy wheels, seven seats, two sliding doors and a 10.0in infotainment display. Also included is Volkswagen’s digital cockpit, front assist and lane assist.

Style models start from £58,130 and gain 17in wheels, IQ.Light LED matrix headlights, the Premium Discover navigation infotainment system, electric sliding doors and tailgate, and park assist.

The limited-run Energetic specification, an exclusive launch edition, is available with a 1.4-litre turbocharged eHybrid powertrain and premium features such as a Harman Kardon sound system, 18in wheels, a panoramic sunroof and privacy glass.

Volkswagen’s order books will open in January 2022, with the first deliveries expected towards the end of March.

Volkswagen has ditched the Caravelle name to reflect the MPV's comprehensive reinvention and the fact that it no longer shares its underpinnings with the Transporter commercial van. It is effectively now a stand-alone model, with the commercially focused Transporter model soon to be replaced by a Ford-built successor, twinned with the Transit.

Instead, the seven-seater has made the switch to an extended version of the Volkswagen Group's MQB platform, which is also used by the Seat Tarraco, Skoda Kodiaq and Volkswagen Tiguan.