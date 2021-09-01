New 2022 Vauxhall Astra arrives on sale at £23,275

The all-new Vauxhall Astra is now available to order in the UK from £23,275, and is the first model from Vauxhall to be offered in a new range of trims.

All Vauxhall models will now be sold in three trim levels, Design, GS Line and Ultimate, which the brand said will make it easier "for consumers to pick the model that best suits their needs". Other models will follow suit from next year onwards.

The entry-level Astra Design gets 16in alloys, LED lights at each end, a pair of 10.0in screens with smartphone mirroring functionality and rear parking sensors, while "sportier" GS Line adds 17in black wheels, a contrasting roof, privacy glass and enhanced driver assist package for £26,710.

The top-rung Astra Ultimate – priced from £29,285 – wears 18in diamond-cut alloy wheels, new 'Pixel' LED headlights and Alcantara seats. A heated windscreen comes as standard, alongside a head-up display and wireless smartphone charging.

Deliveries of the initial petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid cars will begin in the first quarter of 2022, with the pure-electric Astra-e following in 2023 to join the Corsa-e, Mokka-e, Combo-e Life and Vivaro-e Life in the brand's swelling line-up of passenger EVs. Along with German sister brand Opel, Vauxhall will have an entirely electric product range from 2028.

Details remain thin on the ground, but the Astra-e will likely share elements of its drivetrain with the electric versions of the Combo and Vivaro, which also use Stellantis' modular EMP2 architecture. However, given its launch is three years away and the new Astra has a more overtly premium focus than those models, it is likely to improve upon their 134bhp output and 174-mile maximum range.

The Mk8 Astra is the penultimate model in the Vauxhall line-up to move across to a platform developed by parent company Stellantis. It leaves the Insignia saloon as the sole remaining Vauxhall model to still use General Motors-developed mechanicals. The new Astra’s EMP2 architecture is also used by a variety of models from Vauxhall’s sibling brands, including the near-mechanically identical third-generation Peugeot 308.

This means the Astra, like the 308, is now available with a choice of two PHEV powertrains alongside a more conventional range of petrol and diesel motors.