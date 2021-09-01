BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New 2022 Vauxhall Astra arrives on sale at £23,275
UP NEXT
Renault keeps EV costs down with conventional lithium ion batteries

New 2022 Vauxhall Astra arrives on sale at £23,275

Petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid options available from launch; pure EV to follow in 2023
Autocar-Felix-Page
News
4 mins read
9 November 2021

The all-new Vauxhall Astra is now available to order in the UK from £23,275, and is the first model from Vauxhall to be offered in a new range of trims.

All Vauxhall models will now be sold in three trim levels, Design, GS Line and Ultimate, which the brand said will make it easier "for consumers to pick the model that best suits their needs". Other models will follow suit from next year onwards.

The entry-level Astra Design gets 16in alloys, LED lights at each end, a pair of 10.0in screens with smartphone mirroring functionality and rear parking sensors, while "sportier" GS Line adds 17in black wheels, a contrasting roof, privacy glass and enhanced driver assist package for £26,710.

Related articles

The top-rung Astra Ultimate – priced from £29,285 – wears 18in diamond-cut alloy wheels, new 'Pixel' LED headlights and Alcantara seats. A heated windscreen comes as standard, alongside a head-up display and wireless smartphone charging.

Deliveries of the initial petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid cars will begin in the first quarter of 2022, with the pure-electric Astra-e following in 2023 to join the Corsa-e, Mokka-e, Combo-e Life and Vivaro-e Life in the brand's swelling line-up of passenger EVs. Along with German sister brand Opel, Vauxhall will have an entirely electric product range from 2028. 

Details remain thin on the ground, but the Astra-e will likely share elements of its drivetrain with the electric versions of the Combo and Vivaro, which also use Stellantis' modular EMP2 architecture. However, given its launch is three years away and the new Astra has a more overtly premium focus than those models, it is likely to improve upon their 134bhp output and 174-mile maximum range. 

The Mk8 Astra is the penultimate model in the Vauxhall line-up to move across to a platform developed by parent company Stellantis. It leaves the Insignia saloon as the sole remaining Vauxhall model to still use General Motors-developed mechanicals. The new Astra’s EMP2 architecture is also used by a variety of models from Vauxhall’s sibling brands, including the near-mechanically identical third-generation Peugeot 308.

This means the Astra, like the 308, is now available with a choice of two PHEV powertrains alongside a more conventional range of petrol and diesel motors.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Small 2210 CUPRAFORMENTORVZ2

Cupra Formentor VZ2 1.5 TSI 150 2021 UK review

Cupra Formentor VZ2 1.5 TSI 150 2021 UK review
15 peugeot 2008 2021 rt on road front

Peugeot 2008 GT Premium 2021 UK review

Peugeot 2008 GT Premium 2021 UK review
1 VW Tiguan eHybrid 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Volkswagen Tiguan eHybrid R-Line 2021 UK review

Volkswagen Tiguan eHybrid R-Line 2021 UK review
1 VW ID 3 Pure 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Volkswagen ID 3 Pure Performance 45kWh 2021 review

Volkswagen ID 3 Pure Performance 45kWh 2021 review
1 BMW X3 2021 first drive review hero front

BMW X3 xDrive 30d 2021 review

BMW X3 xDrive 30d 2021 review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Vauxhall Astra 2019 road test review - hero front

Vauxhall Astra

An all-new family of efficiency-enhanced engines, some mostly effective chassis mods and a few trim and equipment upgrades usefully sharpen the Astra’s appeal

Read our review
Back to top

Each PHEV option mates a 1.6-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, with either 148bhp or 178bhp, to a 109bhp electric motor in the eight-speed automatic gearbox for combined outputs of 178bhp and 222bhp respectively. A 12.4kWh lithium ion battery supplies an EV range of around 35 miles and can be charged in less than two hours courtesy of a 7.4kW on-board charger.

Non-electrified engine options comprise a 1.2-litre petrol turbo triple with either 108bhp or 128bhp, and a turbocharged four-cylinder diesel with 128bhp. Each is paired as standard with a six-speed manual gearbox, but an eight-speed auto is an option.

In terms of design, the newest iteration of the hatchback most obviously moves away from its forebear in adopting Vauxhall’s new ‘Vizor’ front end, as seen on the latest Mokka and Grandland SUVs. This replaces the old car’s grille with a black panel that spans the width of the front end and is bookended by new LED headlight clusters, optionally upgraded to Vauxhall’s new Intellilux items with 168 individual LED elements.

It is further distanced from its forebear by larger wheel arches – accommodating alloy wheels from 16in to 18in in diameter – and an optional two-tone paint finish, seen here, which is also available on its SUV siblings. The Astra also follows its siblings in having its model name spelled out across its bootlid, which is now a plastic item to save weight.

Advertisement
Back to top

The new Astra is 4374mm long and 1860mm wide, with a wheelbase of 2675mm, growing slightly compared with its predecessor in all dimensions except height. Standing 1470mm tall, it is 15mm lower than before. Among the practicality gains from the increased size are a larger boot (with an adjustable base), at 422 litres, and the extended wheelbase is likely to improve leg room for front and rear passengers – although Vauxhall has yet to confirm exact specifications on that.

The design of the interior is a radical departure from that of its forebear, led by sharper and more angular styling cues and the introduction of Vauxhall’s new ‘Pure Panel’ dashboard design, which largely forgoes physical switches and buttons for a sleek, minimalist look. Instead, a wide-format central touchscreen is used for most controls – including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard – while the old car’s conventional gauge cluster has been swapped for a fully digital unit and can be optionally paired with a head-up display unit.

Some physical controls remain, sited under the touchscreen and on the standard-fit multifunction steering wheel, but Vauxhall has taken strides to modernise the look of its crucial hatchback, so the handbrake has been swapped for a small switch and automatic cars get a sliding gear selector in place of a conventional stick, which frees up the centre console for new storage cubbies with a cupholder.

Advertisement
Back to top

Customer deliveries will begin in early 2022. Vauxhall has yet to confirm pricing, but a slight increase over the previous car is to be expected, so combustion cars are likely to start from around £22,000, with the PHEVs taking the list price past £30,000.

As with the outgoing Astra, a Sport Tourer estate-bodied variant will be available shortly after launch. 

Used cars for sale

 Vauxhall Astra 1.4i 16v Sri 5dr
2014
£5,039
56,502miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Astra 1.6i 16v Excite 5dr
2015
£5,490
71,473miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Astra 1.6i 16v Excite 5dr
2014
£5,499
83,926miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Astra 1.4i 16v Sri 5dr
2014
£5,795
51,958miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Astra 1.4t 16v Sri 5dr
2015
£5,991
75,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Astra 1.4i 16v Sri 5dr
2015
£6,495
51,494miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Astra 1.6i 16v Sri 5dr
2014
£6,495
46,554miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Astra 1.4i 16v Excite 5dr
2014
£6,540
33,647miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Astra 1.7 Cdti 16v Ecoflex Sri 5dr
2015
£6,995
72,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals
Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
31
Add a comment…
xxxx 9 November 2021

Spot on and refreshingly it actually looks all new. Is it me but do all the exterior shots look computer generated?

Andrew1 1 September 2021
For the first time ever I could see myself buying an Opel. It looks modern inside and outside, with better quality. Using the Stellantis platform and engines also means it's comfortable, good to drive and reliable. The only problem is that I like the 308 more :))
superstevie 1 September 2021

Considering the DS4 that shares this platform is going electric around then too, this isn't a surprise. 

Latest Drives

1 Small 2210 CUPRAFORMENTORVZ2

Cupra Formentor VZ2 1.5 TSI 150 2021 UK review

Cupra Formentor VZ2 1.5 TSI 150 2021 UK review
15 peugeot 2008 2021 rt on road front

Peugeot 2008 GT Premium 2021 UK review

Peugeot 2008 GT Premium 2021 UK review
1 VW Tiguan eHybrid 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Volkswagen Tiguan eHybrid R-Line 2021 UK review

Volkswagen Tiguan eHybrid R-Line 2021 UK review
1 VW ID 3 Pure 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Volkswagen ID 3 Pure Performance 45kWh 2021 review

Volkswagen ID 3 Pure Performance 45kWh 2021 review
1 BMW X3 2021 first drive review hero front

BMW X3 xDrive 30d 2021 review

BMW X3 xDrive 30d 2021 review

View all latest drives