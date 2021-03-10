Toyota teases new X Prologue model ahead of reveal

Toyota has released a teaser image of an upcoming X Prologue model that will be revealed next week - and likely previews the firm’s forthcoming range of full-electric models.

The single image shows a darkened silhouette of a narrow and stylised LED headlight, which wraps around a closed-off front fascia - indicating that the X Prologue is an electric car. That is reinforced by what appears to be a relatively short bonnet.

The machine is set to be revealed on Wednesday 17 March. The headline of the press release accompanying the image reads 'X Prologue – “a small” preview of what’s next', with the deliberate use of quote marks around ‘a small’ potentially hinting at a relatively compact model.

Toyota confirmed last year that it will reveal a new European-focused electric SUV similar in size to the RAV4 this year, which will be the first model based on the firm’s new bespoke electric e-TNGA architecture.

When confirming that model, Andrea Carlucci, Toyota Europe’s product development boss, hinted that machine will be followed by more compact models.

It is unclear if the X Prologue making its debut next week will be a general design study previewing Toyota’s design philosophy for future EVs, or a concept version of the forthcoming electric SUV.

Toyota is planing six BEVs on the e-TNGA platform that it has co-developed with Subaru. The architecture can be adjusted for different lengths and wheelbases with single- or twin-motor options, different drivetrain layouts and a range of battery capacities.

