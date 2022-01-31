BACK TO ALL NEWS
New 2022 Skoda Enyaq Coupé vRS on sale from £51,885
New 2022 Skoda Enyaq Coupé vRS on sale from £51,885

309-mile performance EV gains sportier styling, 295bhp and 338lb ft with deliveries starting in July
James Attwood, digital editor
10 February 2022

Skoda has revealed pricing and specification details for the new Enyaq Coupé iV vRS, the first electric model from the Czech firm to gain a hot performance model. 

Prices start from £51,885 and orders open on 17 February, with the first model deliveries due for the end of July this year. 

All cars gain sportier exterior styling over the standard Enyaq Coupé iV, with sports bumpers at the front and rear and black trim surrounding the windows and grille. 

The model’s tailgate lettering, badges and air curtain trim are also finished in black, and it gains a red rear bumper reflector - a feature seen on all other previous vRS models. The Enyaq is also equipped with a full-length panoramic glass roof as standard.

It sits on 20in wheels (21in versions are optional). As standard, the vRS also features Skoda’s ‘Crystal Face’ grille, which lights up using 131 LEDs, and a full-width red reflector strip at the rear, in keeping with existing vRS models. 

Similar to the closely related Volkswagen ID 5 GTX, the Enyaq Coupé vRS uses two electric motors – one on each axle – to offer 295bhp and 338lb ft for 0-62mph in 6.5sec and a top speed of 111mph – compared with 99mph for the standard versions.

It is equipped exclusively with a 77kWh battery, the largest unit offered with the VW Group's MEB architecture, offering a range of 309 miles. The identically powered and similarly shaped Volkswagen ID 5 GTX meanwhile manages 296 miles per charge.

Skoda says the sporty vRS can be charged at speeds of up to 135kW, meaning it can be charged to 80% in 36 minutes. A full charge using a home wallbox will take around 13 hours. 

The vRS model features a sportier suspension set-up – also offered on Sportline trim models – that is 15mm lower at the front and 10mm at the rear. As shown here, the Enyaq Coupé vRS can also be optionally painted in a new shade of Hyper Green. 

Read our review

Car review
1 Skoda Enyaq IV 2021 RT hero front

Skoda Enyaq iV

Czech entry into the fast-growing electric family car class aims for a familiar feel

Read our review
Inside, the vRS model can be specified with a bespoke Design Selection package, which brings black perforated leather seats with grey piping and contrasting stitching, a leather-style dashboard, carbonfibre-effect trim elements and vRS-badged sports seats.

Otherwise, it follows the standard Coupé and full-sized SUV in receiving a 5.3in digital display and 13in central touchscreen. All Coupé models get a two-spoke, heated, multi-function steering wheel and are equipped with paddles for adjusting the level of energy recuperation under deceleration. Also standard for the vRS is a tri-zone climate control system.

The Enyaq Coupé is the fourth series-production Skoda to gain a vRS range-topper, following the Octavia, Fabia and Kodiaq. 

Read more

Skoda has yet to confirm final pricing and specification details ahead of orders opening next month, but the Enyaq Coupé vRS is expected to command a premium over the standard car, from around £55,000. Customer deliveries will begin in late June. 

 

dickieb 1 February 2022

Hahahahahahahahahahahahahaha....wow a 2 tonne box, sorry rakish box with a non premium badge and generally non premium engineering for how much??  You having a larf?

dickieb 1 February 2022

...mind you, stick a SEAT or Cupra badge on it and ...it'll be the same 2 tonne box....

QuestionEverything 31 January 2022
It looks quite a lot like a stubby Mondeo from the side. I can't see many people paying £55k for a Skoda . Having used the configurator for the regular version Skoda seem to charge a lot for extras that should be standard. You might as well as just get the Audi equivalent.
catnip 31 January 2022

I really like the colour, but thats about all.

Is it as heavy as its bulky looks suggest?

