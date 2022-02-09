New 2022 Renault Austral premiere on 8 March

The new Renault Austral will be fully revealed on 8 March, and the French firm has released a series of images previewing some key interior features.

The images offer the first look at the SUV's cabin. They focus on high-quality materials in what Renault has called “an elegantly modern cocoon”.

One of the images shows a section of the dashboard, which features a matt soft-touch finish. Renault said wood is used throughout, partnered with chrome trim.

Another image previews the front and rear door panels, featuring chrome inserts; and a third highlights the Austral’s "smart hand rest", which can be slid forwards and backwards.

“To achieve the desired level of quality on the all-new Renault Austral, we made no compromise when it came to choosing materials and quality workmanship, much like the open-pore wood finish found on the Iconic level trim,” said François Farion, Renault’s head of colour and trim.

The car will be fully revealed at 7:30am (UK time) on Tuesday 8 March.

Renault recently presented the new Austral with a series of low-lit images, showcasing the car’s “elegant and muscular” silhouette ahead of its unveiling later this year.

The Kadjar replacement was presented in front of a selection of different coloured lights. Few details are given away apart from the front and rear lights and a roof-mounted spoiler.

Renault says the SUV's rear lights merge into the Renault logo, while its body uses the same micro-optic plexiglass technology first seen on the new Mégane E-Tech Electric, featuring engravings and patterns visible under LED light.