New 2022 Renault Austral premiere on 8 March

The new Renault Austral will be fully revealed on 8 March, and the French firm has released a series of images previewing some key interior features.
The images offer the first look at the SUV's cabin. They focus on high-quality materials in what Renault has called “an elegantly modern cocoon”.
One of the images shows a section of the dashboard, which features a matt soft-touch finish. Renault said wood is used throughout, partnered with chrome trim.
Another image previews the front and rear door panels, featuring chrome inserts; and a third highlights the Austral’s "smart hand rest", which can be slid forwards and backwards.
“To achieve the desired level of quality on the all-new Renault Austral, we made no compromise when it came to choosing materials and quality workmanship, much like the open-pore wood finish found on the Iconic level trim,” said François Farion, Renault’s head of colour and trim.
The car will be fully revealed at 7:30am (UK time) on Tuesday 8 March.
Renault recently presented the new Austral with a series of low-lit images, showcasing the car’s “elegant and muscular” silhouette ahead of its unveiling later this year.
The Kadjar replacement was presented in front of a selection of different coloured lights. Few details are given away apart from the front and rear lights and a roof-mounted spoiler.
Renault says the SUV's rear lights merge into the Renault logo, while its body uses the same micro-optic plexiglass technology first seen on the new Mégane E-Tech Electric, featuring engravings and patterns visible under LED light.
Join the debate
Add your comment
Whoever is coming up with these names in the Renault marketing department needs firing.
Buyers do not care whether the name is supposed to remind you of a sun kissed rock in some part of the southern hemisphere. They want a name that's easy to remember, say, and conveys some sort of character.
Renault's names have been great, Megane, Clio, Twingo, Scenic, Espace, even Zoe and Twizy. Everyone know they are Renaults. They sound french or at least sound friendly and approachable. Why don't they stick with this theme? These are some of the most recognisable names out there. 'Austral' sound daft, and this is a mainstream car. Clearly Kadjar was daft, so they're moving away from it, but clearly not learnt their lesson here! Why not bring back an old name perhaps like Ford has done? Rodeo or Safrane perhaps?!
Renault's names have been great, Megane, Clio, Twingo, Scenic, Espace, even Zoe and Twizy. Everyone know they are Renaults. They sound french or at least sound friendly and approachable.
You forgot one the Laguna.
If I were Renault I would have named the new Kadjar as Laguna. Maybe it is to soon do. Personally I think it is a big mistake by Renault to name the Kadjar something else so soon especially as it is successfully. Now if it was not successful OK but it has been so it seems silly to change its name especially only after one model.
Hi,
I did forget Laguna! Which is a great name and a great suggestion! That is a family car that probably occupies the size (although Lagunda was D segment and Kadjar is C segment) now the Kadjar does. The Austral would probably be the biggest Renault available in the UK so perhaps the Laguna name would be perfect! Also agree that the Kadjar has established itself so seems daft to change name and confuse buyers.
Austral, it sounds like someone in the marketing department had snorted something up their nostril to come up with that name.
I remember when Renault moved the MK1 Megane upmarket with a better front and rear design, more kit and lots chrome.
All these manufacturers pushing their models upmarket, there's going to be nothing left for the 'ordinary' person to buy.
Renault's forte is the ordinary person - they've always made great cars for that market. But upmarket? ( i.e. higher priced cars? ) Now that may work in France and her territories but here in the UK it spells disaster.
Someone referred to Renault might stop selling the 'Keloes' here. The 'Koleos' was withdrawn from sale in the UK sometime ago, for very good reason, nobody bought it. Even those who expressed any recognition of it's existance couldn't even spell it's name, it was that forgettable.
How many 'upmarket' disasters does it take for the message to get thru? I'm amazed Renault bother but they keep on trying. For as long as I've lived, every 'upmarket' Renault in this country has been a disaster. Used to see a few 25s' back in the day, but even then, it was pretty much redundant. Only the press seem to love them.
It's going "up market" because they need to put distance between them and Dacia, their budget brand. Same way Peugeot is drifting up away from Citroen, Vaxhaul/Opel and Fiat in the stellantis group.
"Someone referred to Renault might stop selling the 'Keloes' here. The 'Koleos' was withdrawn from sale in the UK sometime ago, for very good reason, nobody bought it. Even those who expressed any recognition of it's existance couldn't even spell it's name, it was that forgettable."
I found Koleos easy to remember - it always reminded me of Colostemy. I was surprised Renault kept it for a second generation, they obviously like it more than Kadjar..