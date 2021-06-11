New 2022 Maserati Granturismo shots confirm combustion option

Our spy photographers have caught the next-gen, 2022 Maserati Granturismo lapping a private test facility in Italy, revealing more of its design than the official 'spy shots' released by Maserati earlier this year.

Most tellingly, aside from showing how the Ferrari Roma rival's design will subtly evolve, this newly spotted prototype sports a prominent quad-exit exhaust system, confirming the retention of a combustion-engined option alongside the new fully electric variant.

Modena remains tight-lipped on what lies under the bonnet, but the new Nettuno V6, as fitted to the MC20 supercar, and the Ferrari-derived V8 used by the Quattroporte are likely choices. The Granturismo is also set to follow the Ghibli and Levante in adopting a hybrid option, but its positioning makes their mild-hybrid 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine an unlikely fit.

The new images confirm the Granturismo will retain the sleek silhouette of its predecessor, as well as its name. It looks to bear a resemblance to the long-awaited Alfieri concept, which was previewed as long ago as 2016 but has yet to be seen in public.

The pictures follow the release of a clip (below), last year, in which Maserati previewed the sound of its first electric powertrain, which will be fitted to the 2022 Granturismo.

The music is changing.We are testing our first 100% electric engine, fully developed by our #MaseratiInnovationLab.

Technical details remain unconfirmed, but the all-electric variant will no doubt be the quickest and most potent in the line-up.

Maserati says that it's working to ensure the EV's powertrain has “a distinctive sound, already a unique attribute of all Maserati cars equipped with traditional combustion engines”. It's not yet clear how this will be achieved, but it's unlikely that the firm will artificially recreate the noise of its V6 or V8 engines.

The testing is taking place at private facilities and on surrounding roads, meaning camouflaged prototypes will likely soon be seen in public, giving more clues as to what to expect of the new model.

The announcement follows September’s confirmation that Maserati is to extensively upgrade its Turin production facility and launch a wave of new models, and, more recently, the unveilings of the Ghibli and Levante mild hybrids.

