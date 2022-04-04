BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New 2022 Kia Niro appears for the first time in New York
UP NEXT
Autocar's Great Women podcast: Laurel Hill Racing's 'F1 in Schools' entry

New 2022 Kia Niro appears for the first time in New York

Official details of Kia's Mk2 Nissan Juke rival reveal complete technical overhaul
James Attwood, digital editor
News
3 mins read
13 April 2022

The second-generation Kia Niro, which will be offered with hybrid, plug-in hybrid and full-electric powertrains, has been “redesigned from the ground up” to meet growing competition, according to the firm’s bosses.

With styling inspired by the HabaNiro concept car, the new machine – which has made its first public appearance at the New York motor show – will go on sale in the UK later this month, with first deliveries due in July. The electric version is expected to arrive around August.

While the Niro builds on the styling of its predecessor, it is actually built on a new Hyundai Motor Group platform. While the first-generation Kia Niro used the J Eco-Car architecture, the new model is the first Kia to sit on the new K3 platform currently used by the Elantra saloon. That platform is designed for electrified powertrains.

Related articles

The platform switch means the Niro has grown slightly: it is 65mm longer, with the wheelbase increased by 20mm to slightly increase interior space.

The hybrid version will use a 1.6-litre petrol engine mated to a 43bhp electric motor, giving a total output of 139bhp and 199lb ft of torque. The plug-in hybrid features the same engine paired with a larger 83kW electric motor, raising output to 180bhp. The PHEV’s electric motor is powered by an 11.1kWh battery – up from 8.9kWh in the old model – giving an extended EV-only range of 40.3 miles.

Both the hybrid and PHEV are powered by a six-speed automatic gearbox, with reverse gear in both now solely powered by electric power. They can be paired with a Kia smartphone app and set to operate in EV mode in set ‘green zones’ and restricted areas. The PHEV model also features a built-in 5.5kWh Positive Temperature Coefficient heater, which helps to extend the driving range in colder conditions, and means that owners can utilise a pre-heating system similar to an EV.

The Niro EV – which has been rebadged from the e-Niro to bring it in line with other Kia models – maintains the same 201bhp electric motor as the previous model. The largest 64.8kWh battery will be the only option offered in the UK, offering a range of around 287 miles. It offers a 0-62mph time of 7.8 seconds, 188lb ft of torque and can charge at from 10-80% in 43 minutes on a DC charger.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Maxda MX 5 GT Sport Tech 2022 UK tracking front

Mazda MX-5 2.0 GT Sport Tech 2022 UK review

Mazda MX-5 2.0 GT Sport Tech 2022 UK review
1 Audi A8 50 TDI 2022 UK review lead

Audi A8 L 50 TDI Quattro Sport 2022 UK review

Audi A8 L 50 TDI Quattro Sport 2022 UK review
1 Kia Sportage PHEV 2022 UK review lead

Kia Sportage PHEV 2022 UK review

Kia Sportage PHEV 2022 UK review
1 Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae 2022 first drive lead

Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae 2022 review

Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae 2022 review
01 Bizzarrini 5300 GT Corsa

Bizzarrini 5300 GT Revival review

Bizzarrini 5300 GT Revival review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
1 Kia Niro 2021 road test review hero front

Kia Niro

Kia taps into the zeitgeist with an all-new hybrid compact crossover, but conventional models like the Nissan Qashqai, Renault Kadjar and Honda HR-V will take some beating

Read our review
Back to top

The new Niro EV also gains a vehicle-to-load output function similar to that on the Kia EV6, with the ability to power devices at speeds of up to 3kW. The charging socket has also moved to the centre of the car’s front grille, to offer maximum flexibility at charging sockets.

For the first time, the electric model also gains a small 20-litre ‘frunk’ that is used to house the charging cables. The machine has a total luggage capacity of 495 litres in EV form, with the HEV and PHEV offering 451 and 348 litre boots respectively.

UK pricing and specifications for the new Niro have yet to be set, but it is likely to be a slight increase on the previous model.

Q&A: Tyrone Johnson, Hyundai Motor Group director of vehicle development

What was the goal with the Niro?

“Within our family of cars, the Niro is designed as an everyday all-rounder. The idea is that it has one character and only the powertrain changes. It’s very different to how we approach the EV6 and the EV6 GT, for example: those cars will have very different characters.”

Car Review
Kia Niro
1 Kia Niro 2021 road test review hero front
Read our full road test review
Read more

Will the various versions of the Niro feel similar to drive?

“That’s the goal. It’s a challenge. We define characteristics for each vehicle, and then work to achieve those. Having three different powertrains multiplies the complexity by three. We use a lot of digital tools: we’ll develop the steering tuning we want on one prototype, and then use virtual development tools to tune the other variants to drive in the same way.”

Used cars for sale

 Kia Niro 1.6 Gdi Hybrid 2 5dr Dct
2018
£15,995
50,707miles
Petrol/electric Hybrid
Automatic
5
View details
Kia Niro 1.6 Gdi Hybrid 2 5dr Dct
2017
£15,995
52,279miles
Petrol/electric Hybrid
Automatic
5
View details
Kia Niro 1.6 Gdi Hybrid 2 5dr Dct
2017
£16,271
55,638miles
Petrol/electric Hybrid
Automatic
5
View details
Kia Niro 1.6 Gdi Hybrid 2 5dr Dct
2018
£16,299
61,000miles
Petrol/electric Hybrid
Automatic
5
View details
Kia Niro 1.6 Gdi Hybrid 2 5dr Dct
2018
£17,390
33,000miles
Petrol/electric Hybrid
Automatic
5
View details
Kia Niro 1.6 Gdi Hybrid 3 5dr Dct
2017
£17,495
61,000miles
Petrol/electric Hybrid
Automatic
5
View details
Kia Niro 1.6 Gdi Hybrid First Edition 5dr Dct
2016
£17,650
46,424miles
Petrol/electric Hybrid
Automatic
5
View details
Kia Niro 1.6 Gdi Hybrid 3 5dr Dct
2017
£17,690
40,867miles
Petrol/electric Hybrid
Automatic
5
View details
Kia Niro 1.6 Gdi Hybrid 2 5dr Dct
2017
£17,710
17,954miles
Petrol/electric Hybrid
Automatic
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
8
Add a comment…
bol 4 April 2022

I don't find the styling of this one as offensive as it's predecessor, which was the blandest of white goods appliances to my eyes (and that's coming from a Model 3 driver). Yes, the rear quarter panel is a bit clunky though. 

inbox0011 4 April 2022

The author and editor both need to know:

A unit of power is a kilowatt abreviated kW

A unit of energy is a kilowatt-hour abreviated kWh

 

When quoting a charging speed it is kW

When quoting a motor power it is kW

When quoting a battery capacity it is kWh

When quoting a heater power it is kW

When quoting the vehicle-to-load power output it is kW

XLR8 4 April 2022

Surely I'm not alone in thinking the styling of this is both disjointed and ugly? This could so easily pass for a Citroen, which to my eyes means Kia are losing what was a fairly distinct design direction. All the emotional appeal of a domestic appliance :-( 

Latest Drives

1 Maxda MX 5 GT Sport Tech 2022 UK tracking front

Mazda MX-5 2.0 GT Sport Tech 2022 UK review

Mazda MX-5 2.0 GT Sport Tech 2022 UK review
1 Audi A8 50 TDI 2022 UK review lead

Audi A8 L 50 TDI Quattro Sport 2022 UK review

Audi A8 L 50 TDI Quattro Sport 2022 UK review
1 Kia Sportage PHEV 2022 UK review lead

Kia Sportage PHEV 2022 UK review

Kia Sportage PHEV 2022 UK review
1 Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae 2022 first drive lead

Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae 2022 review

Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae 2022 review
01 Bizzarrini 5300 GT Corsa

Bizzarrini 5300 GT Revival review

Bizzarrini 5300 GT Revival review

View all latest drives