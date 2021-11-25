New 2022 Kia Niro: fresh details on all-electrified crossover

New details of the second-generation Kia Niro have been revealed ahead of the crossover's market launch in the coming months.

The reinvented Nissan Qashqai rival was revealed late last year, but only limited details of its technical specifications and equipment were shared at the time.

Now, as it prepares to launch the model in Korea, Kia has confirmed that the new Niro is slightly larger than its predecessor, measuring 4420mm long, 1825mm wide and 1545mm tall – increases of 65mm, 20mm and 10mm respectively.

Alongside the resultant increase in cabin room, the battery has been moved out of the boot cavity to sit alongside the traction battery under the rear seats, increasing boot capacity by 15 litres to 451 litres.

The Niro will be launched with hybrid, plug-in hybrid (PHEV) and battery-electric powertrains, but Kia has so far only detailed the hybrid, which will use the same system as the outgoing car.

A 1.6-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine, producing 104bhp and 106lb ft, is paired with a 43bhp electric motor for a combined output of 139bhp. The model retains its six-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, but Kia said it has been "carefully engineered and optimised to increase efficiency and reduce weight".

Kia claims the new Niro Hybrid is capable of 59.1mpg on the Korean test cycle.

It has also detailed a new feature whereby the hybrid and PHEV will use data from the sat-nav system to switch between petrol and electric power where appropriate – shutting the engine down outside schools, for example.

The new e-Niro will remain separate from the firm’s line of EV-badged bespoke electric cars and won't use the E-GMP platform reserved for those models.

An evolution of the current e-Niro’s single-motor, front-wheel-drive powertrain is expected, although the shorter-range car could be discontinued in light of higher demand for the 282-mile 64kWh battery option.