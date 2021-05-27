New 2022 Genesis G90: BMW 7 Series rival spotted in camouflage

The Genesis G90 has been spotted undergoing testing in a reduced disguise in Germany.

The upcoming rival to the BMW 7 Series and Mercedes-Benz S-Class was spotted on track with a camouflage wrap over its production body design. Its front, side and rear lights were on display, as were its alloy wheels and door handles.

The new saloon will succeed the current-generation G90, which has been on sale in the US and other global markets since 2015.

A European release hasn't yet been confirmed, but it's assumed the fact that it's testing in Germany means the car will play a part in Genesis's European launch plan.

So far, the G80 saloon, GV80 SUV, G70 saloon and G70 Shooting Brake have been confirmed for imminent launch here.

The G90 is larger than the G80 but shares its narrow, double-stacked front headlights and looks to have Genesis's trademark shield-shaped metallic front grille.

If the recently announced G80 and GV80 prices are anything to go by, the G90 will likely undercut its German rivals by a notable margin.

Genesis Europe boss Dominique Boesch has called the region the “spiritual home of the premium car market” but said she believes the Hyundai-owned Korean brand has the “ingredients to stand out”.

