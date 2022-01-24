BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor is 400bhp Baja-style SUV
UP NEXT
KTM to launch X-Bow GT2 as 600bhp road-legal supercar

New 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor is 400bhp Baja-style SUV

Ford's US-market Land Rover Defender rival gears up to take on rough terrain at high speed
Autocar-Felix-Page
News
2 mins read
24 January 2022

The hardcore new Ford Bronco Raptor introduces a raft of off-road-focused upgrades to the reborn SUV to make it "capable of highway-speed desert-dune conquering and Baja rock-crawling".

Like the standard Bronco, it remains a US-only proposition for now, but it's similar in its positioning and claimed capabilities to the Ford Ranger Raptor pick-up truck, which is sold here.

It's the third entry into Ford's revived Bronco model line, following the full-size Bronco and road-focused Bronco Sport that were launched last year, and the third Raptor model, after the range-topping versions of the Ranger and F-150.

Related articles

Its off-road ambitions are immediately evident from its substantial protective bodykit, tow hooks, chunky underbody bash plates, 8.6in-wider track and 4.8in ride height increase - courtesy of uprated off-road suspension and 37in all-terrain tyres, which Ford says are the largest fitted to any American production SUV. 

Like its Jeep Wrangler Rubicon rival, the Bronco Raptor's doors and roof can be removed for an open-air driving experience. 

But the Raptor package extends far beyond aesthetic upgrades. The shock towers have been re-engineered to increase wheel travel (by 60% at the front and 40% at the rear), the B and C-pillars have been strengthened to boost body rigidity, there are larger driveshafts that can withstand higher torque output and it even gets an uprated clutch "designed to withstand the demands of high-performance desert events". 

Not only that, but the Bronco Raptor also gets a bespoke twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre petrol V6 pumping out more than 400bhp, which makes it the most powerful road-legal Bronco model yet. This is paired with a 10-speed automatic gearbox and breathes through a bespoke exhaust system designed specifically to improve the engine note. Ford has yet to confirm performance details.

Car Review
Ford Ranger Raptor
Ford Ranger Raptor 2019 road test review - hero front
Read our full road test review
Read more

There are seven drive modes included as part of Ford's Goat (Goes Over Any Type of Terrain) terrain management system, including a new Baja Mode that minimises turbo lag to optimise high-speed performance across the desert and a Tow/Haul mode that ups towing capacity to more than 2000kg.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 BMW iX 50 2022 UK first drive review lead

BMW iX xDrive50 M Sport UK review 2022

BMW iX xDrive50 M Sport UK review 2022
1 Zeekr 001 YOU 2022 first drive review lead

Zeekr 001 2022 review

Zeekr 001 2022 review
1 Bentley Bentayga S 2022 first drive review tracking front

Bentley Bentayga S 2022 review

Bentley Bentayga S 2022 review
1 Ford Ranger Raptor special edition 2022 UK first drive review lead

Ford Ranger Raptor Special Edition 2022 UK review

Ford Ranger Raptor Special Edition 2022 UK review
1 Skoda Enyaq iV 80x Sportline 2022 UK first drive review lead

Skoda Enyaq iV 80x Sportline 2022 UK review

Skoda Enyaq iV 80x Sportline 2022 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Ford Ranger Raptor 2019 road test review - hero front

Ford Ranger Raptor

Can a hardcore off-road suspension revamp make the hot pick-up catch on in the UK?

Read our review
Back to top

Ford has yet to confirm Raptor pricing ahead of orders opening in March but said that most examples sold this year will go to existing reservation holders. Deliveries are scheduled to begin in the summer.

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

1 BMW iX 50 2022 UK first drive review lead

BMW iX xDrive50 M Sport UK review 2022

BMW iX xDrive50 M Sport UK review 2022
1 Zeekr 001 YOU 2022 first drive review lead

Zeekr 001 2022 review

Zeekr 001 2022 review
1 Bentley Bentayga S 2022 first drive review tracking front

Bentley Bentayga S 2022 review

Bentley Bentayga S 2022 review
1 Ford Ranger Raptor special edition 2022 UK first drive review lead

Ford Ranger Raptor Special Edition 2022 UK review

Ford Ranger Raptor Special Edition 2022 UK review
1 Skoda Enyaq iV 80x Sportline 2022 UK first drive review lead

Skoda Enyaq iV 80x Sportline 2022 UK review

Skoda Enyaq iV 80x Sportline 2022 UK review

View all latest drives