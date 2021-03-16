New 2022 BMW iX: 300bhp entry-level car detailed

BMW’s new electric flagship, the strikingly styled iX SUV, will enter full production at the firm’s Dingolfing factory in Germany later this year with a choice of two powertrains.

The newly detailed, entry-level iX xDrive40 uses the same twin-motor, four-wheel-drive configuration as the xDrive50 range-topper but with power output reduced from 500bhp to “more than 300hp” (296bhp). It has been priced to match a “comparable” conventionally fuelled BMW X5 and will start from £69,000.

Despite the power deficit, the less performance-oriented model is only around a second slower over the 0-62mph dash than the xDrive50, at “a shade over 6.0sec”, and is capable of the same 124mph top speed.

The iX xDrive40 offers a claimed range of more than 249 miles per charge from its 70kWh-plus battery pack, whereas the more expensive car’s 100kWh-plus pack boosts range to 373 miles.

BMW has optimised range by increasing the energy density of the batteries, rather than the size of the units themselves, in an effort to keep weight down. The xDrive40 is capable of charging at speeds of up to 150kW, which, BMW claims, is fast enough to gain more than 56 miles of charge in as little as 10 minutes, whereas the xDrive50 has 200kW charging capability for 75 miles in 10 minutes. Both cars, the company claims, can be charged from 10% to 80% capacity in less than 40 minutes and use less than 21kWh of electricity per 62 miles travelled, on average.

Over the course of 125,000 miles, BMW claims, the iX xDrive40 has a 45%-lower global warming potential than that of a comparable diesel car.

The company is working to improve the sustainability of its supply chain and the increased use of recycled materials for the iX helps to cut production process emissions by 18%.

BMW now also procures the cobalt and lithium used for its EV batteries itself, to ensure that “environmental and sustainability standards are observed”.

READ MORE

New BMW iX1 electric crossover prepares for launch by 2023

BMW iX is brand's new 500bhp electric flagship

BMW to launch nine new electric cars by 2025