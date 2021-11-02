BACK TO ALL NEWS
New 2022 Audi A8 updated with sharper styling
New 2022 Audi A8 updated with sharper styling

Flagship saloon receives new headlight technology and ultra-luxurious China-only variant
2 November 2021

The Audi A8 has received a subtle facelift for 2022, with new styling features, advanced lighting technology and a top trim level reserved for the Chinese market. 

The luxury saloon’s front end has been redesigned with a wider grille, while the air intakes at the edges of the bumper have been angled slightly to make them appear more upright. 

A new S Line package will be available for the first time on an A8, adding bespoke styling features including S8-inspired blades in the side intakes. Optional Chrome and Black exterior packages have been carried over from the pre-facelift model, while the colour range has been updated with four new metallic and five new matt shades.

The new A8 L Horch trim level has been created exclusively for the Chinese market, and is designed to rival other super-luxurious saloons such as the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class. At 5.45m long, the Horch is 13cm longer than the existing A8 L. 

It features new wheels and chrome exterior styling, with optional two-tone paint - a first for the A8. The interior receives diamond quilting, deep-pile rear floor mats and foot-massaging relaxation seats as standard. The Horch is powered by the same 3.0-litre V6 found in the standard A8.

All new A8 models are available with Audi’s Digital Matrix LED headlights, which use around 1.3 million micromirrors to split the light into individual pixels, similar to a digital projector. This allows the car to emit a “carpet of light” into the driver’s lane only.

Digital OLED brake lights are now included as standard, with proximity sensors that activate them if another car comes within two metres of a stationary A8. 

Audi A8 60 TFSIe 2020 road test review - hero front

Audi A8

Flagship Audi adds hybrid power to its arsenal of advanced technology - but is that enough to knock the excellent Mercedes-Benz S-Class off its perch?

Inside, two 10.1in infotainment screens have been added to the rear seats and are controlled by a touchscreen remote in the centre armrest. Optional extras include a cooler with a bar compartment, a fold-out centre console table and a perfume function.

The updated A8 splits 40 driver assistance systems over several different packages - for example, the Park package features Audi’s remote park assist, allowing the car to automatically manoeuvre in and out of parallel or bay parking spaces without the driver needing to be in the car. 

The City package includes Audi’s pre-sense 360deg safety system to lift the suspension up in a side impact to protect the occupants, while the Tour package features adaptive cruise assist to automatically adjust its speed.

The engine line-up remains unchanged, with the six-cylinder 3.0 TDI and 3.0 TFSI producing 282bhp and 335bhp respectively. The TFSIe hybrid option delivers 455bhp - slightly more than the range-topping 4.0 TFSI, a detuned version of the V8 found in the S8. All engines are connected to an eight-speed Tiptronic gearbox and Audi’s Quattro four-wheel drive system.

The 563bhp V8-powered S8 performance variant gets predictive active suspension, a sport differential and dynamic all-wheel steering included as standard. It promises 0-62mph in 3.8sec.

Prices for the updated A8 will start at €97,800 (£82,835) for the diesel A8 50 TDI, with the A8 60 TFSIe Quattro starting at €108,950 (£92,284) and the S8 priced from €144,800 (£122,650). 

567 2 November 2021

This will be a used car bargain in a few years.

Bob Cholmondeley 2 November 2021

With all the shiney on the outside, methinks the designers took inspiration from 1970s Cadillacs.

skikid 2 November 2021

I.M.H.O. this will not date very well it looks outdated already to me 1980's style, certainly not got the wow factor and when you mention the price it is a non starter.

