New 2022 Audi A8 updated with sharper styling

The Audi A8 has received a subtle facelift for 2022, with new styling features, advanced lighting technology and a top trim level reserved for the Chinese market.

The luxury saloon’s front end has been redesigned with a wider grille, while the air intakes at the edges of the bumper have been angled slightly to make them appear more upright.

A new S Line package will be available for the first time on an A8, adding bespoke styling features including S8-inspired blades in the side intakes. Optional Chrome and Black exterior packages have been carried over from the pre-facelift model, while the colour range has been updated with four new metallic and five new matt shades.

The new A8 L Horch trim level has been created exclusively for the Chinese market, and is designed to rival other super-luxurious saloons such as the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class. At 5.45m long, the Horch is 13cm longer than the existing A8 L.

It features new wheels and chrome exterior styling, with optional two-tone paint - a first for the A8. The interior receives diamond quilting, deep-pile rear floor mats and foot-massaging relaxation seats as standard. The Horch is powered by the same 3.0-litre V6 found in the standard A8.

All new A8 models are available with Audi’s Digital Matrix LED headlights, which use around 1.3 million micromirrors to split the light into individual pixels, similar to a digital projector. This allows the car to emit a “carpet of light” into the driver’s lane only.

Digital OLED brake lights are now included as standard, with proximity sensors that activate them if another car comes within two metres of a stationary A8.