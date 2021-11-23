BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New 2022 Alpine A110: updated sports car to be revealed today
Honda Civic Type R off sale as 2022 successor confirmed

New 2022 Alpine A110: updated sports car to be revealed today

Styling tweaks on the cards for acclaimed coupe three years on from launch
23 November 2021

Renault-owned sports car manufacturer Alpine has confirmed it will reveal an updated version of its A110 coupé today. 

A video posted to Twitter by the Alpine Formula 1 team gave almost nothing away about the updated A110, but in another video, team driver Fernando Alonso confirmed: "Alpine will reveal something new about the A110."

Alpine has added various variants of the A110 to its line-up since the launch in 2018, but given the car is roughly halfway through a standard lifecycle, tomorrow's unveiling is expected to relate to a refresh for the entire range.

The firm has given no indication of which elements it will update, but the bespoke make-up of the chassis and defining design cues mean changes are likely to be subtle. An infotainment overhaul is a possibility, as are light tweaks to the overall design – but we expect the same array of variants (currently comprising Pure, Légende and S) to be retained, providing different chassis set-ups and powertrain tunes.

The engine itself, a turbocharged 1.8-litre four-cylinder related to that found in the Renault Mégane RS, is also unlikely to be significantly modified. It is currently available with either 249bhp or 288bhp, depending on specification, and gets the Porsche 718 Cayman rival from 0-62mph in as little as 4.4sec and on to a top speed of 155mph. 

Any updates are likely to bump the A110's price up slightly from the current £49,005 starting price, but details will be officially confirmed tomorrow.

Tonrichard 23 November 2021

IMHO the Infotainment system needs an update together with a bigger screen - should not be difficult if Alpine dig into the latest Renault parts bin. Personally I would also like to see some better interior materials to lift the perceived quality - albeit I recognise this may come at the cost of adding more weight. To be a useble £50+k car up against the Porsche 718 Cayman and Audi TT the Alpine needs a little more polish. 

Enigma5340 23 November 2021

c'est français, donc c'est non non non!

405line 23 November 2021

Might it be 4x4 or a mini I6?

