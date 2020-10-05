New 2021 Subaru BRZ confirmed for autumn unveiling

Subaru has officially previewed the next-gen BRZ sports car on Twitter, and confirmed it will be revealed in the coming weeks.

The image gives little away beyond the design of the car's new 10-spoke alloy wheels, but the caption confirms that its global unveiling will take place "this fall", meaning we'll see the wraps come off before December.

The all-new 2022 Subaru BRZ - World Premiere coming this Fall.Lucky attendees to the 2020 #Subiefest World Record Attempt and Charity Drive got a sneak-peek of our all-new #BRZ. Sign up to receive the latest updates on the world premiere at https://t.co/JJ2TRkfpcK. pic.twitter.com/f0cTuXizFk — Subaru (@subaru_usa) October 4, 2020

A prototype of the next-generation BRZ was spotted earlier this year, giving us a first look at the hotly anticipated sports coupé's production styling.

As reported earlier this year, It will get 252bhp from a turbocharged petrol engine. Like its predecessor, it will be mechanically - and likely visually - identical to a Toyota being launched at around the same time, expected to be called the GR86.

The images reveal that the BRZ's familiar curved silhouette forms the basis for the styling of the next-generation car, but we can see for certain that the front grille has been significantly enlargened and there are new light designs at both the front and rear.

A similarly compact footprint to the outgoing model tallies with earlier reports that the Toyota-Subaru duo will swap from their current Subaru-derived underpinnings onto the TNGA architecture that underpins Toyota's Corolla family hatchback and can be adapted to suit a rear-wheel-drive powertrain.

As with the previous model, however, the BRZ and its GR86 sibling will use an engine from Subaru's current line-up, likely the 2.4-litre four-cylinder boxer motor found in the US-market Ascent SUV. Its 252bhp output represents a substantial upgrade over the 197bhp offered by the current BRZ's naturally aspirated motor, which suggests Subaru and Toyota are looking to target more potent sports cars, such as the Alpine A110.

Also on the cards is a comprehensive interior overhaul for both models, with improvements made in material quality, infotainment functionality and usability. The size and shape of this new prototype suggests, however, that there hasn't been a move to significantly extend rear leg room to enhance the car's grand touring potential.